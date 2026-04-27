Editor's Review The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has set a nomination fee of Ksh250,000 for candidates seeking the party’s ticket in the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has set a nomination fee of Ksh250,000 for candidates seeking the party’s ticket in the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, the ruling party invited interested candidates to apply for the party ticket.

UDA noted that Women, youth, and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) who are interested in the party ticket for the Ol Kalou by-election will be charged Ksh125,000.

The President William Ruto-led party also announced that it will conduct its nominations on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

UDA mentioned that the registration for interested candidates will commence on Monday, April 27, 2026, and end on Sunday May,3, 2026.

File image of DP Kindiki with UDA aspirants for the Ol Kalou by-election.

“Notice is hereby given that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Nominations shall be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply for nomination by registering through the UDA party portal accessible at www.uda.ke.

“The Registration Period will commence on Monday, April 27, 2026, and close on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 5:00 p.m.,” the party stated.

The UDA party emphasized that all aspirants must first register through its online portal.

Upon completing registration, the system will automatically prompt aspirants to pay the nomination fee via MPESA STK Push directly from the portal.

“Registration is only considered complete after both registration and payment are successfully done through the portal,” the party stated.

Further, the UDA Party said any public officer interested in vying for the Ol Kalou by-election should resign from public office before April 30, 2026.

“A public officer who intends to contest in the By-Elections shall resign from public office on or before 30th April 2026,” UDA added.

This comes after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

In a gazette notice dated April 24, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the decision follows the official declaration of a vacancy in the Ol Kalou Member of Parliament seat by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

“Following the declaration of vacancies that occurred in the offices of Member of National Assembly, Ol Kalou Constituency, Nyandarua County, issued by the Speaker, there shall be a By-Election on Thursday, 16th July, 2026,” read the notice in part.

Ethekon directed political parties intending to participate in the by-election to submit the names of their candidates and the dates of party primaries before May 4, 2026.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat became vacant following the passing away of David Njuguna Kiaraho.

Kiaraho died on Sunday, March 29, while undergoing specialised treatment at The Nairobi Hospital.