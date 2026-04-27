Editor's Review The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has issued a clarification following growing public concerns online about how materials from plantation forests are disposed of.

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has issued a clarification following growing public concerns online about how materials from plantation forests are disposed of.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, the agency sought to reassure the public that all procedures surrounding the disposal process are conducted transparently and in accordance with the law.

KFS noted that only qualified and registered sawmillers are allowed to participate, ensuring that the process remains structured and regulated.

"The Service wishes to clarify that disposal of all forest materials is undertaken through an open tendering process, limited to registered sawmillers.

"This process is conducted in strict compliance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act and its accompanying regulations," the statement read.

KFS also addressed concerns about accountability and recourse for dissatisfied parties, pointing to existing legal frameworks that guide procurement disputes.

"The Act further provides for established grievance redress mechanisms. Any party aggrieved by the process is advised to follow the laid-down procedures to lodge complaints," the statement added.

File image of Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko

This comes a month after KFS rolled out a new digital system aimed at cracking down on illegal logging and tightening control over the country’s timber trade.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, the agency said it received the Timber Tracker System (TTS) during a handover ceremony at its headquarters.

Developed with support from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and technical collaboration from Traffic International, KFS said the system is designed to boost traceability, enhance operational efficiency, and curb illegal timber activities.

The event featured a live demonstration of the platform alongside the symbolic handover of a printed TTS homepage and a Point of Sale (POS) device.

"Once fully operational, the system will enhance efficiency, traceability, and considerably reduce illegal timber trade in Kenya," said the Chief Conservator of Forests, Alex Lemarkoko.

According to KFS, the rollout is part of a strategy that includes developing a mobile application, distributing user guides and checkpoint manuals, conducting nationwide training for officers, and integrating the system with the Tanzania Forest Service (TFS) under a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding.

"This system closes the loop on timber traceability, ensuring that what leaves the forest can be legally accounted for at the point of sale," said William Mauya a representative from Traffic International.

The system is expected to enable comprehensive tracking of timber traders, species, quantities, and product movements from source to destination.