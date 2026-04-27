Editor's Review CCTV footage has revealed the final moments of 22-year-old Consolata Githinji, who died after falling from the sixth floor of an apartment in Kileleshwa

CCTV footage has revealed the final moments of 22-year-old Consolata Githinji, who died after falling from the sixth floor of an apartment in Kileleshwa

In the footage, the victim is seen in the company of a 33-year-old man identified as Tonny Odhiambo.

According to the footage, Consolata and Odhiambo arrived at the apartment on Sunday, April 26, at 4:17 AM.

Consolata then tries to reach out to a guard who was near the lift lobby, but he slips away.

At 4:18 AM, another guard at the apartment helped them to unlock a key box before they entered apartment C601.

Screengrab image of a CCTV footage showing the final moments of Consolata Githinji.

At 4:32 Am CCTV shows shadows at the doorway of the apartment, suggesting a commotion. Two minutes later, a guard enters the apartment.

The guard leaves the apartment at 4:43 AM and lingers outside the door for around two minutes before walking away.

He then returns to the apartment at 4:46 AM, and that was the last time Consolata was seen alive.

At 6:09 AM, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) arrived at the apartment and took photos of the scene.

Meanwhile, Odhiambo, who was in the company of the 22-year-old, was taken into custody by the DCI detectives.

Speaking after the arrest, the 33-year-old claimed that he found Consolata standing at a bedroom window before she fell from the apartment.

“When I got there, she was standing by the window, something I didn’t know. By the time I reacted, I couldn’t save the situation. As I ran toward her, she fell,” Odhiambo said.

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has condoled with the family of Consolata and pledged support in the pursuit of justice for the 22-year-old.

“I want you to know that you do not walk this dark road alone. The people of Kileleshwa stand with you. Dagoretti North stands with you. And I personally commit to walking every step of this journey for justice with you, for as long as it takes,” said Alai.

Alai also demanded that the DCI conducts a thorough investigation into the death of the 22-year-old.

“Conduct a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation into the death of Ms. Consolata Githinji, treating it as a suspected homicide until forensic and circumstantial evidence conclusively determine otherwise,” he stated.