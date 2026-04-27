Editor's Review The Office of the Ombudsman has successfully facilitated the payment of Ksh3.86 million to a landowner following delays in compensation by KETRACO.

The Commission on Administrative Justice, also known as the Office of the Ombudsman, has successfully facilitated the payment of Ksh3.86 million to a landowner following delays in compensation by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO).

In a statement on Monday, April 27, the commission said the payment relates to the compulsory acquisition of land for a power project.

The Office of the Ombudsman detailed how the complaint was initiated and the steps taken to ensure the landowner received his dues.

"Mr. S.K. lodged a complaint with the Commission, citing delays by the company in settling dues amounting to Ksh3,861,676, owed as compensation for the compulsory acquisition of a portion of his land, parcel number Naivasha/Mwichiringiri/Block 4 (Mirera)/1, measuring 1.78 acres," the statement read.

The land in question was acquired for the construction of the Olkaria–Lessos–Kisumu 400/220 kV Transmission Line Project.

Following the complaint, the Office of the Ombudsman intervened directly with KETRACO’s leadership to push for a resolution.

"The Commission subsequently engaged the Managing Director of KETRACO, leading to the full payment of the outstanding compensation of Ksh3,861,676 to Mr. S.K," the statement added.

File image of a KETRACO officer

Elsewhere, in a separate case, the Ombudsman also helped secure the settlement of pension benefits owed to the estate of a deceased National Police Service (NPS) officer.

The matter was brought forward by a legal representative seeking assistance in accessing delayed payments.

"Ms. J.N. lodged a complaint with the Commission, indicating that she is the legal representative of the estate of Mr. M.S., who, until his demise on 27 April 2021, was an employee of the National Police Service.

"Following his death, the dues owed to the estate were computed by the National Police Service (NPS) and forwarded to the Public Service Superannuation Fund (PSSF)," the statement noted.

Upon follow-up, the complainant was informed that the estate was entitled to Ksh777,289, alongside an additional Ksh20,000 in contributions made by the deceased prior to his death, which were later settled.

However, delays persisted, prompting the request for intervention.

The Office of the Ombudsman took up the matter with relevant authorities to clarify the delay and push for payment.

"Through its inquiry, the Commission took up the matter with the CEO of the PSSF. In response, the Fund indicated that the payment in question related to benefits accrued under the non-contributory pension scheme managed by the Pensions Department under the National Treasury," the statement added.

The case was subsequently escalated to the Pensions Department, which acknowledged delays due to ongoing discussions on payment modalities following the enactment of the Public Service Superannuation Fund Act.

Persistent follow-ups by the commission eventually yielded results.

"The Commission conducted further follow-ups with the Pensions Department, which culminated in the processing and eventual settlement of the outstanding dues," the statement concluded.