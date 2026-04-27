Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in eight counties, including Nairobi and Machakos, on Tuesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of eight counties on Tuesday, April 28.

In a notice on Monday, April 27, the company said the outages will affect areas in Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Kiambu, and Kitui counties.

In the Nairobi region, power will be interrupted along Riverside Drive and surrounding areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Affected locations include Arboretum Drive, UoN Hostels Chiromo Campus, DusitD2, Chiromo Mortuary, ICEA Lions, Part of Waiyaki Way, Part of Riverside Drive, Prime Bank, Chase Bank, Delta Riverside Garden, Part of Ring Rd Westlands, Office Park (The Cube Riverside), One Riverside, Riverside Lane, Riverside Square, Japan Embassy & adjacent customers.

Also in Nairobi, parts of Imara Daima will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas affected include Part of Villa Franca Estate, Tashcom Supermarket, Tsavo Gardens Apartments, Valeries Place, Scion Hospital, Elegant Apartments, Kenwood Court, Southern Apartments, Kings Millennium, Mukuru Health Centre, Kingswood, Park Estate, Think Twice Imara & adjacent customers.

In Kajiado County, Kitengela will face a prolonged outage from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas are Capitol Hill, Milimani Vineyard, Milimani ACK, Milimani Orchard, Almond Grove, Milimani Kenpipe, Kursan Quarry, KUSCO, Thorn Grove, Milimani Nafaka, Thorng Grove, Milimani Olive School, Jua Kali, Miriams Rd, Ashut, Prison Rd, Panai, Saitoti Hospital, Noonkopir G26, Naisula, Ngurunga, Governors Rd, Whole of Acacia & adjacent customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

Machakos County will have two separate outage zones.

In Syokimau, power will be off from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., affecting Kiungani Rd, Katani Rd, Community Rd, Ole Nyori Apartments, Parliament Rd, Airport Rd & adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, areas along Kitui Road will experience outages from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including Kyeni Ikulu Market, Mikuyuni Market, Masii Market, Muthetheni Market, Miu Market, Mbiuni Market, Wamunyu Market, Ikalaasa Market, Katangi Market, Kyua Market, Ikombe Market, Mekilingi Market, Kalumoni Market, Kaseve Market, Weta Mango Market, Makutano Market, Mwala Market, Kituneni Market & adjacent customers.

In the North Rift region, parts of Nandi County, specifically Mosoriot and Kosirai, will be affected from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas listed include Mosoriot, Kosirai, Belekenya, Tebeson, Itigo, Ndonyongaria, Kapngetich & adjacent customers.

In Trans Nzoia County, outages will occur between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. in Aturukan, Sirwo Resort, and Mwaita.

Affected locations include Aturukan Hotel, Mt. Elgon Dairies, Sinendet Centre, Kibomet Primary, Bishop Yego, Sirwo Resort, Mwaita Primary School & adjacent customers.

Kisumu County residents in Nyawara and Ogola Market areas should expect power interruptions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The affected areas include Kisian Odima, Nyawara Primary, Usare, Ongalo Market, Chuth Ber Opapo & adjacent customers.

In Kiambu County, Mugumo and Marion Schools areas will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., affecting Kenton, Mugumo ACK, Marion Schools, Mugumo Catholic & adjacent customers.

Finally, in Kitui County, areas covering Nguni, Ukasi, Mutito, and Ngomeni will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect Gypsum Factory, Lundi, Enziu, Nguni, Ukasi, Ngomeni, Mathuki, Mutito, Nuu, Endau & adjacent customers.