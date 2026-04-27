Editor's Review Two Kenyans were among 14 people killed after a passenger aircraft crashed in South Sudan.

Two Kenyans were among 14 people killed after a passenger aircraft crashed in South Sudan.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) said the aircraft involved was a Cessna 208 Caravan, registration 57-NOK.

According to SSCAA, the plane, operated by CityLink Aviation Ltd, reportedly went down about 20 kilometres southwest of Juba.

"The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) confirms that an aircraft crash occurred approximately 20km southwest of Juba today," the statement read in part.

The authority also gave details on the flight path, revealing that the victims also included one pilot and 12 South Sudanese nationals.

"The aircraft departed Yei enroute to Juba International Airport at 09:15 AM and lost communication at 09:43 AM. There were 13 passengers and 1 pilot (Captain) on board (POB), two Kenyan nationals and 12 South Sudanese nationals. Unfortunately, there were no survivors," the statement added.

SSCAA further said early findings point to poor weather as a possible cause as response teams were sent to the crash scene.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft may have crashed due to adverse weather conditions, particularly low visibility. The SSCAA response team has been dispatched to the site to gather information and support emergency and recovery efforts," the statement concluded.

File image of the crash site

This comes days after an EBB Air Embraer plane operating on the Nairobi-Mandera route lost control and landed in the nearby vegetation.

Preliminary reports indicate the airplane overshot the runway at the Mandera Airstrip before it crashed.

Following the incident, all 36 passengers and crew on board the plane were safely evacuated.

Photos of the crash seen by Nairobi Leo show the front end of the EBB Air aircraft submerged in vegetation with light smoke rising from the left side wing.

The cause of the plane incident is yet to be established, and authorities have yet to issue a statement.

Prior to that, a passenger aircraft veered off the runway at Wilson Airport.

In a statement on Friday, March 20, the authority confirmed that the aircraft, which had arrived from Kisumu International Airport, experienced the incident shortly after landing.

"This evening at 2055HRS, an aircraft with thirty-nine (39) passengers on board arriving from Kisumu International Airport veered off the runway at Wilson Airport," the statement read.

KAA assured the public that all individuals on board the aircraft were accounted for and safe, with no injuries reported among passengers or crew members.

"We wish to confirm that all passengers and crew are safe, with no injuries reported. The aircraft remains on site, and recovery efforts are currently underway," the statement added.

Elsewhere, on October 28, 2025, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Diani Airport in Kwale County.

The plane was en route to Kichwa Tembo Airstrip in the Maasai Mara when it went down shortly after departure.

It was operating under Mombasa Air Safari, a Kenyan airline that provides regional charter and safari flights across the country.

The flight had 12 people on board when it crashed, and all of them perished in the accident.