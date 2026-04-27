Editor's Review Kenya Met warned of very hot days and very cold nights in some regions.

The Kenya Meteorological Department on Monday, April 27, asked Kenyans to prepare for continuous rainfall in most parts of the country for the next week.

In a public notice, Kenya Met revealed that rainfall will be experienced in most parts of the country between April 28 and May 4.

Rainfall is expected to continue in Nairobi, Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley region, the Coast and Northeastern Kenya.

"Heavy rainfall events are likely in some areas within these regions," the Kenya Met Department disclosed.

Consequently, the Weatherman warned Kenyans of flooding, flash floods, reduced visibility on roads, rising river levels, and increased risk of landslides in hilly areas, including the Aberdare Ranges and Mount Kenya region.

A file image of a flooded road in Kenya during the rainy season.

The Department advised residents in the areas earmarked to receive rainfall to avoid walking through moving water and taking shelter under trees or near windows during storms.

On the flip side, Kenya Met warned that some regions will experience fluctuating temperatures, citing very hot days and very cold nights.

"Daytime (maximum) average temperatures of more than 30°C are expected in the Coast, the Southeastern lowlands, Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya.

"Night-time (minimum) average temperatures are expected to be less than 10°C in some parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley and in the vicinity of Mt. Kilimanjaro," the statement continued.

In a previous weather forecast, the Meteorological Department had predicted afternoon rainfall in Nairobi and its environs with lightning and thunderstorms.

Kenyans have been asked to exercise more caution during the rainy season and be vigilant to avoid loss of life and property damage.

Heavy rains in the Coast region resulted in flooding in Mombasa and Kilifi Counties. The region is also expected to experience strong winds and high waves.