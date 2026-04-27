Editor's Review Car Soko has announced that its brand ambassador, Goliath wa Bungoma, was involved in a road accident in Ruaka.

Car Soko has announced that its brand ambassador, Goliath wa Bungoma, was involved in a road accident.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, the company confirmed that the accident happened in Ruaka on Sunday, April 26.

"Car Soko Management wishes to inform the general public that our Brand Ambassador, Goliath wa Bungoma, was involved in a road accident on Sunday, 26th April 2026 in Ruaka," the statement read.

The company also shared details from police reports, saying the content creator was hit by a vehicle that was allegedly being driven on the wrong side of the road.

"According to the Police reports, he was struck by a vehicle that was driving on the wrong side of the road. He sustained an injury to his right leg and was immediately rushed to a Nairobi hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention," the statement added.

Car Soko further said his condition had stabilized as he continued receiving treatment in Nairobi.

"We are pleased to confirm that his condition is stable, and we remain optimistic about his full recovery. We kindly ask the public to keep him in their thoughts and prayers, and to respect his privacy during this time," the statement concluded.

File image of Goliath wa Bungoma

This comes months after Gengetone artist Kevin Mburu Kinyanjui, alias Shalkido, died while receiving treatment following a tragic road accident along Thika Road.

The artist, who was involved in a crash between Githurai and Carwash, just before Roysambu, succumbed to his injuries after being declared brain-dead at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

The news of his passing was confirmed by comedian Oga Obinna, who had closely followed his condition since the accident.

According to reports, first responders who arrived at the scene shortly after the crash found Shalkido lying by the roadside with severe injuries.

They administered first aid before rushing him to KUTRRH, where he was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The responders noted that the accident occurred in the early hours of the morning when the roads were relatively empty.

"There were no witnesses because it was boda boda riders who found him lying on the road. They stopped and called for rescue, who then dispatched us at about 4:42 am," a responder told the press.

Obinna later shared details of the accident on social media, explaining that he had spoken with Shalkido’s father and confirmed that the artist had been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

He revealed that getting accurate medical information at first proved difficult, but the attending doctors later disclosed the state of the musician’s injuries.

"He has internal bleeding in the brain. It is in a lot of places, and so it is also swollen, meaning that it is inoperable, and they cannot do anything about it.

"The main concern is the brain; the neurosurgeon saw him, and there is nothing they can do for now. They said it is very severe," he explained.