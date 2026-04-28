Editor's Review The National Assembly’s Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee, led by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, on Monday vetted Julius Murori Mbijiwe following his nomination as Kenya’s Ambassador to the Vatican.

The National Assembly’s Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee, led by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, on Monday, April 27, vetted Julius Murori Mbijiwe following his nomination as Kenya’s Ambassador to the Vatican.

Mbijiwe currently serves as Chief of Staff in the Meru County Government, a role he assumed in April 2025.

Before that, he served as a Member of the County Assembly in Meru from 2013 to 2022.

Mbijiwe's background spans more than 20 years in public administration, governance, and education, alongside involvement in community and faith-based initiatives.

While appearing before the committee, the nominee pointed to his leadership credentials, including his time as Chairperson of the Budget Committee in the county assembly.

He argued that his experience in governance and negotiation would be instrumental in strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic engagement with the Holy See.

Despite this, lawmakers raised concerns about his lack of formal diplomatic experience, especially given the number of career diplomats awaiting such appointments.

Committee Chairperson, Koech, pressed him on the matter, referencing a proposed framework on diplomatic appointments.

"There is a proposed law before the National Assembly on a 70:30 ratio in diplomatic appointments, whereby 70 per cent of diplomats are drawn from diplomatic roles and 30 per cent from other fields. Do you support this proposition because, as we are talking now, you are employed as the Chief of Staff in Meru County, yet there are career diplomats who have been waiting for a long time for an opportunity to serve?" he asked.

In his response, Mbijiwe defended the idea of drawing ambassadors from a wider professional pool.

"I am aware of the Bill that is in process; however, I find it prudent that appointment of Ambassadors be across the board, not necessarily from diplomats alone.

"Experience from other fields, including politics, also contributes significantly to diplomacy. I would support the idea of keeping it open because all these other fields are important for service," he said.

Committee members also sought clarity on how Mbijiwe would manage the mission, particularly as Kenya is expected to establish a new presence at the Holy See amid financial and staffing constraints.

Lawmakers further questioned how he would align the mission with Kenya’s foreign policy priorities, particularly economic diplomacy, given the largely non-commercial nature of the Holy See.

File image of Julius Murori Mbijiwe

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi raised concerns about achieving tangible economic outcomes.

"Our foreign policy is anchored on several pillars, including economic diplomacy. The Holy See is largely non-commercial. How do you intend to advance this pillar in such a mission?" he asked.

In response, Mbijiwe emphasized the need to adapt to the unique nature of the posting while identifying alternative opportunities.

"It is true that the Holy See is not primarily focused on economic trade but on education, health, and peacekeeping. I will study the country and its operations, and work closely with Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to identify any possible economic opportunities, without compromising the mission and values of the host state," he stated.

The committee will now review his suitability and prepare a report with its recommendations for submission to the National Assembly for debate.

Elsewhere, the Senate Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations announced plans to summon all 47 county governors over challenges affecting municipal boards.

The committee reached the decision following claims from municipal board leaders in Kisumu County, who painted a picture of strained relations and operational paralysis at the local level.

Appearing before the committee on Monday, April 27, the chairpersons, under the leadership of Lordvick Otieno, outlined what they described as a systematic erosion of their autonomy.

Representing boards from Maseno-Holo, Muhoroni-Chemelili, Kombewa-Bodi, Ahero-Awasi, Katitu-Pap Onditi, and Kisumu City, the officials argued that their legally established independence has been overtaken by excessive control from county executives.

They explained that while boards continue to pass resolutions on local governance matters, they often lack both the authority and financial capacity to implement them.

According to the officials, limited funding, sometimes as low as 30 to 40 percent of approved budgets, has crippled their ability to function effectively.

Additionally, municipal managers were accused of sidestepping boards entirely and working directly with County Executive Committee members, further weakening institutional structures.

The committee, chaired by Senator Abbas Mohamed, resolved to summon Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o to respond to the concerns raised.

The move is part of a broader initiative that will see other governors and County Public Service Boards called upon to account for their adherence to urban governance laws.

"We have heard your case. We will subsequently invite the Governor of Kisumu (Prof.) Anyang’ Nyong’o and all other governors to address these issues. If there is a lacuna in the Act, we will amend it to fully streamline the municipal boards’ functions," Senator Abbas directed.