Editor's Review Coffee farmers in Kirinyaga County have recorded a major boost in earnings after total payouts reached Ksh7.4 billion, one of the highest ever reported in the region.

Coffee farmers in Kirinyaga County have recorded a major boost in earnings after total payouts reached Ksh7.4 billion, one of the highest ever reported in the region.

Payments for the season ranged between Ksh104 and Ksh157.40 per kilogram of cherry, with the average settling at Ksh139 per kilogram.

Thirikwa Farmers’ Cooperative Society led in payouts with an average of Ksh157.15 per kilogram.

It was followed by Rung’eto Farmers’ Cooperative Society at Ksh155.62 and Rwama Farmers’ Cooperative Society at Ksh152.03.

Of the Ksh7.4 billion earned from coffee sales, farmers took home Ksh6.99 billion, while the remainder covered factory operating expenses.

Production also rose during the period, increasing from 45,717 metric tons in the 2024/2025 season to 49,100 metric tons in 2025/2026.

Several factories posted some of the highest returns. Nyanja Factory under Baragwi Coffee Cooperative Society recorded Ksh157.40 per kilogram, followed by Kiangoi Factory (Ksh156.30), Kii Factory (Ksh155.62) and Karimikui Factory (Ksh155.50), all under Rung’eto.

Guama Factory also registered Ksh151.30 per kilogram.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, Governor Anne Waiguru said Kirinyaga had once again ranked among the top coffee-earning regions in the country and praised farmers for improving both production and quality.

She noted that ongoing changes in the sector and continued support were contributing to the improved performance.

“Kirinyaga has done it again. Our farmers are once more leading the country with the highest coffee payouts, a clear reflection of quality, strong cooperatives and deliberate support from the county government," she said.

File image of a coffee farmers in Kirinyaga County

Baragwi Coffee Cooperative Society Chairman Francis Muriithi said the payouts reflected gradual improvement from the previous season, with the average increasing from about Ksh134 to Ksh139 per kilogram.

"This is a clear improvement compared to last year. Our average has increased by about Sh5 per kilogram, which is a significant gain for farmers," he stated.

Muriithi linked the growth to better quality produce and improved access to farm inputs, training and licensing.

He also urged the national government to consider waiving farmers’ debts to help increase net earnings, noting that the society processed about 13 million kilograms of cherry, translating to nearly Ksh1.8 billion in payouts.

"The county government has played a big role in improving quality, supporting farmers and strengthening the entire value chain," he added.

Notably, at the farm level, growers reported better returns.

Francis Gachoki from Kagongo Factory under Baragwi said his earnings rose from Ksh128 to Ksh135 per kilogram, which he described as encouraging.

At Nyanja Factory, farmer Julius Muriuki said access to farm inputs and training had improved production, adding that farmers were now better equipped with crop management knowledge.

At Thirikwa Farmers’ Cooperative Society, Chairman David Njomo said the cooperative produced about 1.566 million kilograms of cherry this season, resulting in more than Ksh200 million in payouts.

"This season has been very rewarding for our farmers. We have about 1.566 million kilograms of cherry, translating to over Sh200 million at an average rate of around Sh157 per kilogram," he stated.

A farmer at the society, Emily Wanjiku, said improved access to inputs and better storage had made farm work easier and boosted confidence among growers.

"We are receiving inputs at the right time and have better storage, which has made our work easier. The payments this year have really motivated us to invest more in coffee farming," she said.