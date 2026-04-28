Editor's Review The first of its kind, the French are hosting a continental meeting on Anglophone soil to explore growth and partnership opportunities.

By Victor Bwire

The first of its kind, the French are hosting a continental meeting on Anglophone soil to explore growth and partnership opportunities. The summit reflects a renewed and forward-looking partnership between Africa and France, grounded in mutual respect, shared responsibility, and a clear commitment to delivering tangible outcomes.

It will be disappointing if the summit fails to break the routine “workshopping syndrome,” where high-level meetings of this nature end in empty rhetoric with little practical to take home, especially when so much is at stake for Africa.

The convening will bring together over 30 Heads of State and Government, approximately 4,000 delegates, and 2,000 private companies and top CEOs, positioning Nairobi as a major diplomatic, investment, and media hub for the continent.

With huge agricultural and circular economy potential to help feed the world, a growing number of technological start-ups that often fail to scale, and continued reliance on externally developed solutions, Africa needs to rise and actualize its innovation capabilities. Current development approaches often work to the continent’s disadvantage.

The Africa Forward Summit is a unique high-level session for heads of state, African Union leadership, industry captains, and investors that promises to showcase the immense potential within the continent and what is required to unlock investments, partnerships, and financing frameworks needed to scale these opportunities sustainably and inclusively.

Discussions will center on the need for practical recommendations and implementation frameworks on energy transition and green industrialization; reform of the international financial architecture, particularly how to mobilize private capital for developing the continent; the blue economy; sustainable agriculture and food security; artificial intelligence and digital technologies; and resilient health systems, including a focus on local production of vaccines and medicines.

The summit presents an opportunity to highlight the commitment of France, Kenya, and other African countries to deepen mutual investment and build and finance tangible solutions to common challenges, including health system strengthening, food sovereignty, digital competitiveness, energy access, and connectivity.

File Image of Victor Bwire, who is the Director, Media Training and Development at the Media Council of Kenya.

Planned for 11–12 May 2026 in Nairobi under the theme “Africa–France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth,” and co-hosted by William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, the summit’s discussions and recommendations will focus on new partnership models for development that prioritize Africa-led solutions to the continent’s challenges.

Solution-based discussions will focus on unlocking capital, scaling innovation, deepening trade and investment linkages, and creating inclusive growth pathways that are resilient and sustainable, development models that respect and value African input and prioritize solutions that do not disadvantage the continent in its relationships with external partners.

Hopefully, as co-hosts, Kenya and France will not only provide a platform that aligns policy, capital, and innovation, but also catalyze partnerships that deliver results beyond the summit.

It is time development discussions shifted from endless workshops and bold recommendations to actual operationalization of grand ideas.

Earlier summits have been held, with little emerging from some of them, including GES 2015 led by Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Barack Obama in Nairobi, and the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in 2016, the first held in Africa.

Events such as the Africa Forward Summit are significant in Kenya’s efforts not only to improve its image and showcase its potential as a business and tourism destination, but also to strengthen its credibility among nations as a serious investment destination.

As the media plays its development role, it may also help create awareness of Kenya’s offerings, attract high-quality tourists, and grow mutually beneficial relationships with key players in the global hospitality space. Those with information should proactively share it with the media so it can carry major stories that add to the country’s positive image.

That Kenya is East Africa’s commercial hub needs highlighting. That Kenya is home to some of the world’s finest athletes deserves massive exposure. That Kenya is a gateway to the EAC and COMESA markets should remain top of mind. That Kenya has one of the highest concentrations of universities in the region must also be emphasized.

Victor Bwire is the Director, Media Training and Development at the Media Council of Kenya.