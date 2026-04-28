Editor's Review Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, on Monday, April 27, visited the remaining Kenyan officers serving under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, on Monday, April 27, visited the remaining Kenyan officers serving under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28, the National Police Service (NPS) said Murkomen was accompanied by Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja.

CS Murkomen and IG Kanja were received by MSS Commander Godfrey Otunge and Kenya's Consular General for Haiti, Noor Gabow.

“The Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, Hon. Kipchumba Murkomen, accompanied by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Douglas Kanja, yesterday, 27th April 2026, visited the remaining Kenyan officers serving under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti as the drawdown concludes,” read the statement.

During the visit, CS Murkomen was briefed on the activities and operations of the MSS, the successes achieved, particularly the pacification and stabilization that the Kenya-led mission accomplished.

File image of CS Kipchumba Murkomen with Kenya police officers in Haiti.

The Interior CS then addressed the Kenyan officers and congratulated them for their unwavering commitment and sacrifice to restore law and order in Haiti.

“He passed a message of goodwill from His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, C.G.H., President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, while also sharing a collective message of support from the people of Kenya,” NPS said.

On his part, IG Kanja commended the Kenyan officers for conducting their duties with professionalism, discipline and commitment.

Following the visit, the remaining 150 police officers departed the Caribbean nation marking the end of the mission.

“Later, 150 officers left Haiti for Nairobi, Kenya, marking the conclusion of the drawdown,” NPS added.

This comes a week after the fourth batch of 150 officers who were serving under MSS returned to the country.

The officers arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday April 21 where they were received by top security officials.

"The fourth contingent of 150 officers from the National Police Service (NPS), deployed to Haiti under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission, has arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)," the service said.

So far, 803 police officers who were serving in the MSS mission in Haiti have returned home.

The first contingent, comprising 230 officers retuned on December 9, 2025, followed by the second contingent of 215 officers who returned on March 17.

The third contingent of 208 officers landed back in the country on March 24.

During the mission, the Kenyan officers played a key role in supporting the Haitian National Police to combat gang violence and restore order.

The officers secured vital infrastructure such as the airport, seaport, road networks, and major transport corridors, ensuring the safe movement of civilians and the delivery of humanitarian assistance.