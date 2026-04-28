Editor's Review Kenya has secured a significant leadership role on the global health stage after being elected vice president of International Vaccines Institute (IVI).

Kenya has secured a significant leadership role on the global health stage after being elected vice president of International Vaccines Institute (IVI).

In an update on Tuesday, April 28, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei confirmed that the election took place during a high-level meeting in Asia.

"This morning, in Manila, Philippines, the Global Council of the International Vaccines Institute (IVI) elected Kenya vice president of the institution.

"I commend our team in Seoul, Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and Kenya BioVax Institute for the great outcome," he wrote.

The International Vaccines Institute (IVI) is an international, non-profit organization dedicated to improving global health through the discovery, development, and delivery of vaccines.

Headquartered in Seoul and founded in 1997 as an initiative of the United Nations, IVI focuses on diseases such as cholera, typhoid, HPV, and COVID-19.

File image of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei

Its work includes conducting vaccine research and clinical trials, supporting countries in building local vaccine manufacturing capacity, strengthening immunization programs, and training scientists and health professionals.

The vice president role involves guiding the institution’s direction and supporting its governance at the highest level.

The vice president contributes to strategic leadership by helping shape IVI’s global priorities and long-term plans.

This includes working with other council members to determine focus areas, including which diseases and regions require urgent attention.

In terms of governance, the role supports oversight of the organization’s operations, ensuring that policies and decisions align with global health objectives and the interests of member states.

The vice president also plays an important representational role, acting as a high-level ambassador for IVI in international engagements and partnerships.

Additionally, the position involves supporting the council president, including stepping in when necessary and helping coordinate deliberations during council meetings.

This comes months after Kenya was elected as one of the vice-chairpersons of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed).

In a statement on Monday, October 20, 2025, Sing’oei said Kenya was elected to the position during the official inauguration of IOMed in Hong Kong.

Kenya's Ambassador to China, Willy Bett represents Kenya in the prestigious position.

"The event graced by H.E. Ms. Hua Chunying, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the PRC and Mr. John Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong, saw H.E Willy Bett, Kenya Ambassador to the PRC, elected as one of two Vice-Chairpersons of the Governing Council of the IOMed," said Sing’Oei.

During the high-level event, Professor Teresa Cheng who previously served as the Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong SAR, was appointed the first Secretary General of the IOMed while Dr. Sun Jin, was appointed Deputy Secretary General.