Editor's Review Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi now says money won’t determine the outcome of the 2027 General Election.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi now says money won’t determine the outcome of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Monday, April 27, during an interview, Osotsi argued that it’s the resolve of Kenyans that will determine the election and not money.

The ODM Senator claimed that the government spent millions attempting to disrupt the Linda Mwananchi rallies in Busia, Kisumu, and Mombasa, but was unsuccessful.

“Money will not be a factor from what I have seen so far. I have seen Kakamega, they spent Ksh50 million, Busia Ksh10 million, Mombasa Ksh50 million in Kisumu, probably they may have spent even more because of the number of politicians involved.

“From where I sit, money won’t be a factor, but the resolve of the people is what will matter,” said Senator Osotsi.

File image of a Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisumu.

The Vihiga Senator cautioned the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, saying the ruling party may have a lot of financial resources, but that alone is not enough to win support or control outcomes of the 2027 General Election.

“This is a lesson that UDA has to learn that you can have the money, but if you don’t have the people, they will eat your money, and they will not deliver what you want,” Osotsi added.

This comes after ODM’s Linda Mwananchi faction held a massive rally in Kisumu on Sunday that drew thousands of supporters despite attempts to disrupt it.

The faction, which is associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo, attended a church service before they addressed Kisumu residents at KaOwuor grounds.

On Thursday, April 23, Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi said the Linda Mwananchi rally would only proceed with the full backing of local residents.

The ODM MP made it clear that the rally’s fate rests entirely in the hands of the residents.

"We are opposed to the Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisumu. The rally can only happen if the residents of that particular area are interested in the rally and they want the rally to happen," he said.