Editor's Review Ruto was in Kibra, where he handed over several newly constructed classrooms.

Raila Odinga Junior on Tuesday, April 28, pledged his support for President William Ruto as he joined the Head of State during a development tour of Kibra.

Speaking during the commissioning of eight classrooms constructed at the Raila Odinga Education Centre, Junior told Ruto that he was always welcome to Kibra and that the people would always support him.

He also thanked him for ensuring that the project started by the Odinga family was kept alive.

Raila Junior expressed gratitude to the President for honouring the late Raila Odinga's legacy through setting up education infrastructure.

"I would like to thank you, Your Excellency and the government of Kenya for helping us with this project. Baba believed that education is a lifeline and that it uplifts people from poverty.

A file image of President William Ruto interacting with Kiba residents.



"Thank you very much. We welcome you to Kibra and the development you bring, and we will support you," he reiterated.

On his part, the Commander in Chief lauded the Odinga family for pushing for development and equal access to education by all Kenyans.

"To the family of Raila Odinga, thank you for being the starters of the Raila Education Centre. I have built eight classrooms on the foundation stone laid by the late Raila Odinga."

"Raila Odinga Junior, on behalf of this community and the government of Kenya, we thank your family for spearheading the education of children in Kibera, Nairobi and every part of Kenya," he stated.

Ruto was in Kibra, where he handed over several newly constructed classrooms at Ayany Primary School, Raila Odinga Education Centre and Joseph Kangethe Primary School.

The President was also accompanied by Langata MP Phelix Jalang'o, with whom he inspected the progress of the Affordable Housing Project in Soweto.

Ruto addressed residents of Kibera and Lang'ata during his tour. He assured them that the partnership between ODM and UDA under the Broad-based government was intact.

He also hit out at the United Opposition, stating that they had no alternative to offer and that they had no development record to match his own.