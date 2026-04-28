Editor's Review The Communications Authority has announced a new aircraft radio licensing system that will align license validity periods with airworthiness certificates issued by KCAA.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has announced a new aircraft radio licensing system that will align license validity periods with airworthiness certificates issued by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28, the authority, which manages numbering and frequency spectrum resources, administers the Universal Service Fund (USF), protects ICT consumers, and oversees aviation radiofrequency spectrum licensing, said the reforms were being implemented jointly with KCAA and would affect all aircraft operators in the country.

"In our continued effort to enhance safety compliance in the aviation sector, the Authority, in collaboration with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), wishes to notify all aircraft operators of a change in the licensing cycle," the statement read.

The CA announced that the current system, where all Aircraft Radio Licenses expire annually on June 30, will end from July 1, 2026.

"Effective July 1, 2026, the Communications Authority of Kenya will be transitioning from the fixed June 30th annual expiry of the Aircraft Radio Licenses to a system where the Aircraft Radio License duration will be synchronized with the validity period of the Certificate of Airworthiness (COA) issued by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority," the statement added.

CA explained that after current licenses expire on June 30, 2026, operators who pay the required annual fees will receive an initial transitional license.

"This license will be valid until 30 days after the expiry date of the current COA. This one-time 30-day grace period is intended to allow operators sufficient time to renew their COA with KCAA before applying for the aligned aircraft radio license," the statement continued.

According to CA, once operators submit a renewed Certificate of Airworthiness, it will issue a new 12-month Aircraft Radio License matching the COA validity period.

"As this alignment occurs within the same financial year, no additional frequency fees will be levied for this second issuance," the statement noted.

CA added that after the one-time transition, all future licenses will run on a standard 12-month cycle tied to the validity of each aircraft’s COA, with an added grace period.

"This additional month will provide sufficient time for the aircraft operators to renew their COA without creating compliance gaps," the statement further read.

File image of Communications Authority CEO David Mugonyi

CA reminded operators that renewal applications must include a valid Certificate of Airworthiness issued by KCAA, a valid Radio Survey Report issued by KCAA, and proof of payment of the prescribed annual license fees.

The authority said the new framework is meant to ensure operators remain compliant with both regulators at the same time.

"This initiative is aimed at ensuring that aircraft operators maintain valid documentation across both regulatory bodies simultaneously," the statement concluded.

This comes a month after CA addressed concerns over reports claiming that low-cost mobile phones will be banned in the country.

The clarification, issued on Thursday, March 26, followed debate after the release of the Technical Specifications for Mobile Cellular Devices 2026 on Tuesday, March 24.

The authority dismissed claims circulating on online platforms that suggested the move targets affordable or entry-level devices.

"The Authority notes with concern the widespread misrepresentation suggesting that the notice seeks to ban or phase out the use of low-cost or entry-level mobile phones in Kenya. These claims are inaccurate and a misrepresentation of the Authority's regulatory intent," the statement read.

The CA explained that the updated technical specifications are part of its mandate to enhance consumer protection, improve device compatibility, reduce electronic waste, and align Kenya with global standards in device manufacturing and sustainability.

The regulator clarified that the new rules apply specifically to the approval process for devices entering the Kenyan market, including smartphones, feature phones, and tablets.

"The new specifications update the technical requirements used during the type approval process for mobile cellular devices (including smartphones, feature phones, and tablets) intended for sale, importation, assembly or use in Kenya," the statement added.

The CA added that the changes introduce updated requirements on charging interfaces for new devices seeking approval.

"The specifications require that effective March 24th, 2026, all mobile cellular devices seeking type approval must use USB Type-C as the charging interface, and that the charging cable must also be detachable from the power adapter, in line with global best practices," the statement continued.

The authority reassured Kenyans that devices already in use or previously approved will not be affected by the new directive.

"Phones and tablets that were already type-approved prior to March 24, 2026, or that are already in circulation and in use by Kenyans, remain fully legal. There is no ban on the use, ownership, or continued sale of existing stock that was previously approved," the statement noted.

It also clarified that devices already in transit to the country or awaiting shipment will not be impacted by the updated requirements.

"Already, type-approved mobile devices that are in shipment and en route to the country or awaiting shipment are not affected by the new requirements. For context, no importation of mobile devices happens without first obtaining type approval from the Authority," the statement explained.