Editor's Review The Ministry of Sports has addressed the ongoing leadership wrangles within the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

The Ministry of Sports has addressed the ongoing leadership wrangles within the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Speaking on Tuesday, April 28, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya acknowledged growing concerns over a possible split within the federation.

"I know currently we have issues in the federation; it's like we are going to have two factions. But what I want to tell you is that as a ministry, we don't have anything official on our table," he stated.

Mvurya pointed to the role of global football governing body FIFA in resolving the impasse, noting that the ministry is closely monitoring developments through media reports while awaiting formal direction.

"We've been following through your reports in the media, and we are happy that FIFA has already written to get communication from the federation, and we are also looking forward to the decision of FIFA once they receive these documents, they will give the way forward," he added.

File image of FKF President Hussein Mohammed

This comes a day after FKF President Hussein Mohammed received temporary relief after the Sports Disputes Tribunal intervened to halt efforts aimed at removing him from office.

The decision follows an urgent application filed before the tribunal challenging resolutions passed on Friday, April 24, which sought to oust Mohammed.

On Monday, April 27, the tribunal certified the matter as urgent, effectively blocking any changes to the federation’s leadership pending further hearings.

"The Tribunal grants a temporary order of injunction restraining the Respondents, whether by themselves, their officials, agents, servants or any persons acting under their authority, from effecting the entire Resolutions as passed on 24th April 2026 until the Mention date," the tribunal directed.

The tribunal also outlined timelines for the service of documents to ensure all parties are properly notified and prepared for the proceedings.

Further directions were issued requiring responses from all parties within a week.

"The Applicant shall serve upon the Respondents and the Interested Parties with the Statement of Claim and the Notice of Motion and all their accompanying documents, together with this Order by 12.00pm on 29th April 2026.

"The Respondents and the Interested Parties shall file and serve their responses to both the Statement of Claim and the Notice of Motion Application on or before 12.00 p.m on 4th May 2026," the tribunal added.

The tribunal noted the urgency surrounding the dispute and allowed for additional arguments to be presented during the next session, which will be conducted virtually.

"Owing to the exigency of this matter, the Parties may also make oral representations during the Mention. This Matter shall be mentioned on 5th May 2026 at 02.30 p.m. via Microsoft Teams before the Tribunal to confirm compliance and for further directions," it further directed.