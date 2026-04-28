Editor's Review FKF has confirmed that EACC officers visited its offices as part of investigations into the alleged Ksh42 million African Nations Championship (CHAN) insurance scandal.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has confirmed that officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) visited its offices as part of investigations into the alleged Ksh42 million African Nations Championship (CHAN) insurance scandal.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 28, FKF confirmed the visit by anti-graft officers and said it had engaged with them during the operation.

"Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirms that officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) today visited the federation's offices as part of ongoing inquiries into the alleged CHAN insurance matter.

"FKF duly engaged with the officers and reiterated its commitment to fully support the process. The federation remains firmly committed to transparency, accountability, and cooperation with all relevant investigative and oversight bodies," the statement read.

FKF President Hussein Mohammed said the federation welcomed the investigations and would continue to cooperate with authorities.

"We welcome the involvement of the EACC and reaffirm our full cooperation with the process. As a federation, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency," he said.

File image of FKF President Hussein Mohammed

Mohammed added that the federation believed the inquiry would establish the truth and strengthen accountability in Kenyan football.

"We are confident that the facts will come to light through a fair and thorough process, and we will continue to support all efforts aimed at safeguarding accountability within Kenyan football," he added.

According to claims published by a local newspaper, the insurance contract was allegedly awarded to an unlicensed firm.

The report alleged that bank records, correspondence from the insurance regulator and procurement documents showed Riskwell Insurance Brokers was registered only weeks before the tournament.

It also claimed that on August 4, 2025, the opening day of CHAN, funds were transferred from federation accounts to the firm.

In his first public response, Mohammed said the allegations were part of a coordinated attempt to undermine reforms within the federation.

"Once I started the process of cleaning the house, it was inevitable that corruption would fight back. Through such a malicious campaign, a lifetime of sacrifice, dedication and investment to help develop our social fabric through sports can go up in smoke, just like that. Reputation ruined forever. I shall not allow it," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Sports has addressed the ongoing leadership wrangles within the federation.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 28, Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya acknowledged growing concerns over a possible split within the federation.

"I know currently we have issues in the federation; it's like we are going to have two factions. But what I want to tell you is that as a ministry, we don't have anything official on our table," he stated.

Mvurya pointed to the role of global football governing body FIFA in resolving the impasse, noting that the ministry is closely monitoring developments through media reports while awaiting formal direction.

"We've been following through your reports in the media, and we are happy that FIFA has already written to get communication from the federation, and we are also looking forward to the decision of FIFA once they receive these documents, they will give the way forward," he added.