Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of five counties, including Nairobi and Nyeri, on Wednesday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in parts of five counties on Wednesday, April 29.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 28, the company said the outages will affect select areas in Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Taita Taveta, and Nyeri counties.

In the Nairobi region, electricity supply will be interrupted in parts of Spring Valley and the Kilimani-Ngong Road area from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas in Spring Valley include Part of Spring Valley, Bendera Lane, and adjacent customers.

In Kilimani, the outage will impact Coptic Hospital, China Centre, Muchai Drive, Part of Kindaruma Drive, and adjacent customers.

In the North Rift region, parts of Uasin Gishu County will experience a shorter outage from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The areas affected include Kesses, Lelmolok, Kipsamoo, Cheptiret, and adjacent customers.

File image of a Kenya Power truck

In Western Kenya, several areas in Kakamega County under the Musaga area will face power interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

These include Samitsi, Malava Market, Malava District Hospital, Malichi, Kimangeti, Tumbeni, and adjacent customers.

At the Coast, parts of Taita Taveta County in the Mlundinyi area will also experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected locations are the whole of Ndome, Mlundinyi, Tausa, Lukasinyi, Salaita, and adjacent customers.

Nyeri County in the Mt. Kenya region will experience the most widespread outages, with three different zones affected from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In the Kagumo High and Kirichu areas, the outage will affect Kagumo High School, Kirichu Market, Ndurutu, Kiganjo Estate, Kiganjo Sewage, Gachika High School, Kang’ong’a, Ndathi-Ini, Wangi Water, Rosa, and adjacent customers.

In the Kiawara, Ruirie, and Nairutia areas of Nyeri County, the outage will affect Lachuta, Kiawara, Lamuria, Bellevue, Kabendera, Ruirie, Kariminu, Tanyai, Nairutia, Mugunda, Ngobit, Kariguini, Mahiga Meru, Matopeni, and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in the Kangocho and Mwanda areas, the affected locations include Kangocho Coffee Factory, Karumaindo, Mwanda Market, Gichathaini, Kiunyu, Thengeini, Bishop Kirima, Ihara, and adjacent customers.