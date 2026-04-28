Editor's Review The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has opened applications for polling clerks ahead of the upcoming Ol Kalou Constituency party primaries.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has opened applications for polling clerks ahead of the upcoming Ol Kalou Constituency party primaries.

In a notice on Tuesday, April 28, the party said the recruitment aims to support the smooth conduct of its internal electoral process.

Successful applicants will play a key role in ensuring transparency, efficiency, and credibility during the primaries.

"The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) invites qualified and competent individuals to apply for the position of Polling Clerks for the upcoming Ol Kalou Constituency Party Primaries," the statement read in part.

According to the announcement, applicants must meet several minimum requirements, including being registered voters within Ol Kalou Constituency and holding at least a diploma from a recognized institution.

The party also emphasized the need for individuals of high integrity who can remain impartial and perform effectively under pressure.

Prior experience in election processes will be considered an added advantage.

File image of a DCP microphone stand

The selected polling clerks will be tasked with critical responsibilities at polling stations, including voter identification and verification, assisting with general polling station operations, counting and tallying votes, and ensuring that the entire voting process runs smoothly and transparently.

DCP has set a tight application deadline, requiring all submissions to be made by April 30, 2026, at 5:00 PM.

Applicants are instructed to send their applications as a single PDF document via email, attaching copies of their national identification card, academic certificates, and voter registration details.

The party noted that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

This comes days after DCP invited aspiring candidates to apply for its party ticket ahead of the by-election.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, DCP National Elections Board Chairperson Wanjiru Kago said the exercise is open to qualified and interested members seeking to contest under the party banner.

"The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) National Elections Board hereby invites qualified and interested candidates to apply for the party ticket in the upcoming Ol Kalou Constituency by-election scheduled for 16th July 2026," she said.

For the position, the party set non-refundable nomination fees at Ksh250,000 for general applicants and Ksh125,000 for youth and persons with disabilities.

Applicants were directed to make payments through the party’s Equity Bank paybill number 247247 using account number 254829, under the account name Democracy for the Citizens Party.

Application forms will be available at the party headquarters.

All interested aspirants must complete and submit the official application form, attach all required supporting documents, and provide proof of payment of the prescribed nomination fee.

The party said all applications must be submitted on or before Saturday, May 2.