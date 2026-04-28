Editor's Review Tina is the second aspirant to declare interest in Babu Owino's seat after Calvince Okoth, also known as Gaucho.

On Tuesday, April 28, ODM welcomed veteran radio presenter Tina Ogal to the party at Chungwa House in Nairobi.

In a statement by Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo, Ogal intends to contest for the Embakasi East parliamentary seat in the 2027 elections.

The seat is currently held by incumbent MP Paul Owino Ongili, popularly known by the alias Babu Owino.

"I have welcomed several aspirants into the party as part of strengthening and rejuvenating it. Veteran radio presenter Tina Ogal has joined the party and expressed interest in the Embakasi East Parliamentary seat," Omanyo stated.

The Deputy Party Secretary General also received Bayamin Mahat, who eyes the Wabari Ward seat in Garissa County, and Bobby Onunga, who wants to be the next Member of County Assembly for Embakasi Ward.

A file image of ODM aspirant for Emabakasi East Constituency Tina Ogal addressing the press at Chungwa House.



Omanyo reiterated that the Orange Party remained committed to opening up a democratic space that would encourage more people to join the political movement.

Tina will face off with Babu Owino if he chooses to retain his seat in the upcoming election. The MP, who has been linked to the gubernatorial contest, has not yet declared the elective seat he will run for.

Newly appointed Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital board member Calvince Okoth, popularly known as Gaucho, also hinted that he was the race to become the next Embakasi East MP.

Ogal amassed a huge following during her radio career and is looking to take the same influence and use it to make a difference at the constituency level.

She joins the list of media personalities who will ditch the newsroom for politics in 2027.

Citizen TV presenter Trevor Ombija declared interest in the Nyakach Parliamentary seat, while media personality Willis Raburu disclosed that he would run for Kisumu Senator.