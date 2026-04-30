Editor's Review The Ministry of Education has ordered disciplinary action against the principal of Alliance Girls High School over the implementation of an unauthorised school fees structure.

The Ministry of Education has ordered disciplinary action against the principal of Alliance Girls High School over the implementation of an unauthorised school fees structure.

In a letter dated Wednesday, April 29, and addressed to Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba said the ministry’s assessment established that the principal had overseen the introduction of extra levies not approved by the government.

"Following an investigative assessment carried out by the Ministry of Education on 28th April, 2026, it has been established that the Principal of the subject school has presided over the implementation of an unauthorised fees structure, the import of which is to charge extra levies," the letter read.

Ogamba said parents and guardians had been forced to shoulder additional costs beyond the fees approved by the ministry.

"The unauthorised fees structure has imposed on parents and guardians a financial burden of Ksh120,179, which amount is over and above the figure sanctioned by the Ministry of Education, of Ksh53,558," the letter added.

Ogamba noted that the revised fee structure had been introduced without the legally required approval from his office which is contrary to the Basic Education Act.

"The unauthorised fees structure was imposed without the approval of the Cabinet Secretary as by law required, and is therefore contrary to Section 29(2)(b) of the Basic Education Act, 2013," the letter continued.

Ogamba also faulted the school administration for approving a budget containing unnecessary expenditure items.

"The Principal facilitated the adoption and implementation of a budget containing non-essential and unrealistic expenditure items, as further particularized in the investigative assessment report enclosed herewith," the letter further read.

File image of Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba

Ogamba recommended disciplinary measures against the principal for failing to comply with education laws and government directives.

"In view of the foregoing, we recommend that the Teachers Service Commission institute appropriate disciplinary action against the Principal on account of her failure to comply and ensure compliance with the provisions of the Basic Education Act, 2013 and the resultant Government policies and directives," the letter concluded.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has explained that the KSh95 figure cited in a recent circular refers only to part of the capitation funds allocated per learner.

In a statement earlier Wednesday, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok explained that the annual capitation for every learner in public primary schools remains Ksh1,400 and is disbursed in phases during the school year.

"The approved Capitation for primary school is capped at Ksh 1,400 per year. The funds are usually released by the National Treasury to the Ministry of Education on a termly basis in the ratio of 50:30:20," he said.

Bitok stated that the allocations are based on specific expenditure categories determined by the expected costs of educating each learner.

"The capitation amount is arrived at based on clear expenditure lines (vote heads) that are determined by estimated costs incurred by each learner," he added.

Bitok also said the ministry distributes the funds according to the amount received from the National Treasury and provides guidance on how the money should be spent.

"Upon receipt of the money, and based on the exact amount received, the Ministry of Education releases the funds with an accompanying circular detailing the expenditure breakdown (vote heads)," he further said.

As such, the ministry said the circular that sparked debate was based on the second-term tranche of funds released by the Treasury.

It added that the figures listed were per learner and not per school.

The ministry said the Ksh95.25 per learner allocation was specifically for learning materials such as books and stationery, while Ksh93.08 per learner was meant for school operations, including staff support, maintenance, utilities, and examinations.