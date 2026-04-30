Editor's Review The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) has issued closure notices to two private institutions in Machakos County over non-compliance with regulatory standards.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) has issued closure notices to two private institutions in Machakos County over non-compliance with regulatory standards.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 29, TVETA said the inspections targeted institutions that had previously failed to meet quality requirements and had been given time to implement corrective measures.

"The Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) has intensified compliance and enforcement operations in Machakos County, issuing closure notices to two private institutions in Yatta Sub-County over failure to meet regulatory standards," the statement read.

TVETA detailed its findings at Digitex Technical Driving College in Kithimani, highlighting non-compliance despite prior warnings and a poor audit score.

"The team first inspected Digitex Technical Driving College in Kithimani, where a 21-day closure notice was issued after the institution failed to implement recommendations from a previous quality audit, in which it scored a non-compliant 16%," the statement added.

TVETA clarified that although the institution is licensed to offer driving instruction, it is not authorised to conduct TVET training under current conditions.

"While the institution holds a training license from the National Transport and Safety Authority for driving instruction, it was directed to cease all TVET training unless they comply with the 21-day grace period," the statement continued.

TVETA also issued directives on the institution’s branding and operational scope moving forward.

"Failure, the institution was directed to rebrand by removing ‘Technical’ from its name and strictly operate within its approved mandate set under NTSA licensing. It was further advised to clearly separate any future TVET operations from its driving school in case they comply with TVETA standards," the statement further read.

File image of Digitex Technical Driving College in Kithimani

TVETA then outlined the situation at Dennis Motor Vehicle Training and Driving School in Matuu, noting prior non-compliance and failure to act within the given timeline.

"The team also visited Dennis Motor Vehicle Training and Driving School in Matuu, which had ceased operations after failing to meet TVETA standards. The institution had also failed in the quality audit done last year and were issued with three months to address the recommendations made in the report," the statement noted.

Upon inspection, the authority found the premises in poor condition, prompting a mandatory 21-day closure notice.

"However, when the team visited the institution today, the facility was found in disrepair, with no evidence of ongoing training. A mandatory 21-day closure notice was issued, requiring complete shutdown, removal of signage, and of the premises to prevent misleading the public," the statement added.

This comes a day after TVETA announced the closure of Initiative for Skills Empowerment College in Tigoni, Limuru Sub-County.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 28, the authority explained that the institution was operating illegally without registration.

Officials from TVETA, along with police officers from Limuru Sub-county, shut down the college in a sting operation on Tuesday afternoon.

"TVETA, in partnership with the Limuru Sub-County security team, has closed the 'Initiative for Skills Empowerment' college in Tigoni. The institution was operating illegally without registration, in total breach of the TVET Act CAP 210A," the statement read in part.

The authority explained that a community-based organisation took over the donor - funded institution, which was meant to offer skills to youths in the area at no cost, and began charging fees.

The institution offered unsuspecting students courses without meeting the requisite standards set for TVET institutions by the Ministry of Education.

"They began charging fees for courses like Plumbing and Hairdressing, but with no qualified tutors, no curriculum, and no training facilities," the statement continued.

The officials declared all certificates issued by the college as null and void, and explained that TVETA did not recognise them.

"Students were left devastated after realising their certificates were fake. They had been duped into paying for training they were told would be "examined elsewhere." TVETA warns that these "papers" are not recognised," the statement further declared.