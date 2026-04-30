Editor's Review President William Ruto has announced an increase in daily allowances for athletes and officials representing Kenya in international competitions.

President William Ruto has announced an increase in daily allowances for athletes and officials representing Kenya in international competitions.

Speaking on Thursday, April 30, Ruto said the government has increased daily allowances for athletes from $60 to $200, and for officials from $80 to $300 when on international duty.

"Daily allowances for athletes have been increased from $60 (Ksh7,747) to $200 (Ksh25,826), and for officials from $80 (Ksh10,330) to $300 (Ksh38,739) when representing the country abroad," he said.

Ruto added that the changes are meant to support sports development and give young athletes better opportunities to grow their talent.

"These measures are designed to support sports development and ensure that our young men and women have every opportunity to nurture and advance their talents," he added.

Ruto also said the government has improved the reward system for athletics medalists, with gold winners now set to receive Ksh3 million, silver Ksh2 million, and bronze Ksh1 million.

"We have also enhanced the reward framework for our athletes. Gold medal winners in athletics now receive Ksh3 million, silver medalists Ksh2 million, and bronze medalists Ksh1million," he noted.

File image of President William Ruto and Sabastian Sawe

Ruto further announced new reward amounts for Commonwealth Games medalists, including Ksh2.5 million for gold, Ksh1.5 million for silver, and Ksh1 million for bronze.

"For the Commonwealth Games, gold medal winners will now receive Ksh2.5 million, silver medalists Ksh1.5 million, and bronze medalists Ksh1 million," he further said.

Elsewhere, Sebastian Sawe will receive a whopping Ksh8 million from the government after breaking the world marathon record during the London Marathon.

The marathoner, who was welcomed by Ruto at State House, Nairobi, was presented with a cheque of Ksh5 million for breaking the marathon record.

Sawe was awarded another cheque of Ksh3 million for winning a gold medal for Kenya during the London Marathon.

At the same time, Sawe was gifted a customised number plate by Ruto with the numbers 1:59:30.

The Head of State also announced he will gift Sawe a vehicle to put the customised number plates on.

"This young man, Sebastian, has done something very important. I gave him a number plate, but he’s wondering where he’ll put it. I asked him, and he said his car already has a number plate, so where will he put this one? Sebastian, I will buy you a car," Ruto announced.

Speaking during the event, Ruto hailed Sawe for breaking the record in London, saying the achievement is a defining moment in the history of human endurance.

“What our very own Sebastian Sawe achieved last weekend on the streets of London - by running a marathon in under two hours is not merely a sporting triumph; it is a defining moment in the story of human endurance," he added.

Ruto noted that Sawe will be remembered by future generations for breaking a world record by running under two hours in a marathon.

"Future generations will look back on 26 April, 2026, as the day a man broke through a physical and psychological barrier long thought insurmountable; and the name forever attached to that moment will be Sebastian Sawe," he stated.