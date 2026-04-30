Editor's Review Huduma Kenya has announced plans to roll out public procurement services across the country.

Huduma Kenya has announced plans to roll out public procurement services across the country.

In a statement on Thursday, April 30, the agency said the move follows a partnership with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) aimed at improving access and efficiency.

"Kenyans will soon access public procurement services more easily as the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) partners with Huduma Kenya to roll out services nationwide," the statement noted.

According to the statement, the agreement between the two institutions was reached during a meeting held at the Huduma Kenya Secretariat offices.

"In a consultative meeting held today at the Huduma Kenya Secretariat offices, the two institutions agreed on strategies to bring procurement services closer to citizens, reinforcing accountability and convenience," the statement added.

The agency said the rollout is expected to enhance transparency and improve service delivery across the procurement sector.

"The initiative is designed to strengthen compliance, enhance transparency, and improve efficiency, while expanding reach through Huduma Centres across the country," the statement concluded.

File image of a Huduma Centre

This comes weeks after Huduma Kenya confirmed that several Nairobi County services are available at Eastleigh, Kibra, and Makadara centres.

Among the services now being offered is the payment of ground rent, a key requirement for landowners within the county.

Residents can also access issuance of land rates invoices, allowing property owners to easily obtain billing information and remain compliant with county regulations.

In addition, business owners can apply for business permits at the centres, streamlining a process that is often critical for both new and existing enterprises operating within Nairobi.

The centres will also handle payment of county house rents, making it easier for tenants in county-managed housing to stay up to date with their obligations.

Motorists are also set to benefit, as the facilities will now support payment of seasonal and daily parking fees.

Prior to that, the government had announced plans to expand the number of Huduma Centres across the country as part of efforts to improve access to public services.

In a statement on Wednesday, January 7, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku said the government is reviewing a report on Huduma Kenya and existing Huduma Centres in order to strengthen their capacity.

"Received a brief regarding the report on the status of Huduma Kenya and Huduma Centres across the country to establish interventions to increase the number of Huduma Centres from 59 and to strengthen the capacity of the Centres to provide quality, efficient, and effective one-stop shop government services to Kenyans," he said.

Ruku highlighted the role Huduma Centres play in public service delivery, noting that they have become central to how citizens access government services.

"Huduma Centres have become the backbone of access to government services across the country, and the number of Kenyans seeking services from Huduma Centres continues to grow everyday," he added.