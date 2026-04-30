Editor's Review Junet disclosed details of Ruto's last meeting with the late Raila Odinga.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed denounced recent claims by politicians who claim that they knew and understood what the late Raila Odinga wanted for Kenya.

Speaking on Thursday, April 30, during the funeral of CS Davis Chirchir's father, Mzee Edwin Koech, Junet maintained that apart from Mama Ida and Senator Oburu Oginga, nobody knew Raila better than he did.

He told President William Ruto to ignore the noise from naysayers who have recently come out to claim that they knew better about Raila's plan for ODM and Kenya.

The MP stated that, being the former Premier's right-hand man, he was better placed to speak on the ideologies that the late Raila wanted and pushed for.

"We are in the Broad-based government, and that is where Baba left us. Some frogs are croaking in the water, but that does not stop the cows from drinking water. Don't be worried about them

A file photo of Suna East MP Junet Mohamed addressing mourners at the funeral of Mzee Edwin Koech, CS Davis Chirchir's father.



"For those of us who knew Baba, because some new prophets have come up, who claim that they knew Baba more than us. I am, in fact, shocked that there are Kenyans who claim that they knew him more than I did; it is only Mama Ida and his brother Oburu. I was his handyman, "he reiterated.

Junet disclosed that before the National Infrastructure Fund was tabled in the National Assembly, Ruto had run in by the departed ODM party leader, who approved it.

"You remember your Excellency, when you had the last meeting with him and discussed the National Infrastructure Fund, he was very happy about it and encouraged you to do it," he divulged.

The National Assembly Minority Leader assured the President that ODM was keen to remain in the Broad-based government and form a partnership that would form the next government after the 2027 elections.

"We are bot fools. ODM will not stay in the Opposition to come back to government. It will stay in the government to form another government," he added.

Hi sentiments came after embattled ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna accused those in the Linda Ground faction of deviating from Raila's plan.

Sifuna has always insisted that the former Premier wanted ODM to run for the top seat in the 2027 elections, and not be absorbed by any other party.

The Senator claimed that Raila did not at any point declare that ODM would support Ruto's re-election.