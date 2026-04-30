Editor's Review Wetang'ula joined other leaders to condole with CS Chirchir, who lost his father on April 21.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula cracked up mourners at the funeral of Mzee Edwin Koech, after he joked about Transport CS Davis Chirchir's magic that left the Opposition frustrated during the 2013 and 2017 polls.

While addressing mourners on Thursday, April 30, Speaker Wetang'ula defined Chirchir as a computer wizard and a man with exceptional organisational skills, which the Speaker claimed the CS acquired from his father, the late Mzee Koech.

He added that when he was in the Opposition with CORD and NASA, they resented him and thought that he performed magic to deny them victory in two general elections.

"I have known Davis Chirchir, first in the negative; as Gladys Wanga said. We used to be told that he had such wizardry in Computer Science that he could hijack numbers moving from police stations to the tallying centre, interfere with them, put them back, and let them go in a different form."

"I later learned that you were simply more organised than our team, and when we came together, your organisation spoke it all," Wetang'ula stated.

A file photo of Speaker Moses Wetang'ula addressing mourners at the funeral of Mzee Edwin Koech.

He appeared to be reading from the same script as ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga, who disclosed that the party was always left in awe of the CS's abilities with computers.

"When we were in CORD and NASA, together with Weta and Musalia, we used to win elections, and we kept asking why we weren’t being announced, and we were told it was because of Chirchir," Wanga stated.

The National Assembly Speaker intimated close ties with the CS as his nephew had married into the Chirchir family.

He took the opportunity to defend President William Ruto after a newspaper headline claimed that his office had spent three times as much on travel as his two predecessors.

"What they did not mention is that in three years, you have traversed this country to see development needs in Kenya, more than all our four presidents have during their time put together," the Speaker noted.

Wetang'ula joined other leaders to condole with CS Chirchir, who lost his father on April 21.