Editor's Review The government has called on NYOTA programme beneficiaries to revise their On-the-Job Experience (OJE) skill selection.

The government has called on beneficiaries of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme to revise their On-the-Job Experience (OJE) skill selection.

In a notice on Thursday, April 30, beneficiaries were instructed to revise their selected skills through a designated mobile code, with further guidance to follow via SMS.

"Here is your opportunity to revise your skill selection via *254#. You will receive an SMS from our official number with further guidelines," the notice read in part.

The notice applies to beneficiaries across Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Homabay, Kisii, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Kisumu, Migori, Siaya and Vihiga counties.

Authorities highlighted that the skill selection process is a critical component of the OJE programme, designed to align trainees with relevant industry opportunities and improve their long-term employability outcomes.

According to the communication, selecting the right skills is expected to improve employability, enhance workplace productivity, and reduce the mismatch between labour market demands and available talent.

It also supports sustainable career growth and development among young people enrolled in the programme.

File image of youth during the NYOTA Project event in Kisii

This comes a week after hundreds of youths enrolled in the NYOTA project staged demonstrations in Kisii over reduced stipends.

The protests erupted on Tuesday, April 21, after the NYOTA beneficiaries were forced to spend the time at a primary school in Nyaribabri Chache.

The demonstrations began at around 8 PM and lasted until midnight, with the youths demanding immediate payment of their stipends from officials overseeing the NYOTA project.

Abraham Wafula, one of the beneficiaries of the programme, said they were supposed to receive a daily stipend of Ksh1,000 but were only given Ksh300.

“There has been an issue with communication since this programme started. Up to now, there has been no clear communication on when the money will be disbursed. Yesterday, we were told the delay was due to a system failure.

"Today, they told us they would give us payment for two days, so we attended classes, but in the end, they only gave us Ksh300. What is Ksh300?” Wafula questioned.

Other youths said they were forced to travel from Nairobi to Kisii County to attend the NYOTA training, only for officials to pay them less than the stipend they were supposed to receive.