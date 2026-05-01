Editor's Review The fete by Antine became the second attempt at a world record in Kenya within a week.

Canadian Antoine Moses, who previously held the record for the most trees planted under 24 hours, has set a new world record.





In a statement issued by the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) on Friday, May 1, Moses set a new global record by planting 47,460 mangrove trees within 24 hours.





The record was set after he planted the mangrove propagules at Mirarani, Tudor Creek in Mombasa County.





"The historic feat was sealed at exactly 0801 hours, after a relentless 24-hour stretch of physical endurance and mental grit.





"As the final tally was confirmed, the site erupted in celebration, transforming the moment into more than just a record, but a powerful symbol of commitment to environmental restoration," the statement read in part.

A file photo of Canadian Antoine Moses in the company of Forestry PS Gitonga Mugambi in his attempt to set a world record for planting Mangrove propagules.







KFS noted that the achievement put Kenya on the map after Hillary Kibiwott successfully attempted to break Moses' record of planting 23,336 trees in 24 hours.





"The effort has shone a global spotlight on mangrove ecosystems, critical coastal buffers that remain among the most threatened in the world," the statement continued.





The fete was witnessed by Foresty Principal Secretary Gitonga Mugambi, senior officials from the Ministry of Environment, the Earthlungs Foundation and the Kenya Forests Research Institute (KEFRI).





KFS noted that with his latest achievement, Antoine Moses not only defended his global standing but elevated it, delivering a defining moment of resilience, purpose, and environmental leadership on the world stage.





Kibiwott and Moses are awaiting the Guinness World Records to formally confirm their attempts to set new world records.





The former was awarded a car as a gift and was recently appointed by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry. Kibiwott is the ambassador for the national tree restoration initiative dubbed the 15 Billion Trees Campaign.