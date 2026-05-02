Editor's Review This is the second time a landslide occurred at the same spot on the highway in a week.

On Saturday, May 2, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) announced the closure of the Iten-Kabarnet Road at the section near Kolol.

KeNHA explained that the section had been blocked following a landslide caused by a heavy downpour experienced in the region.

Photos shared by the Authority show the road covered in thick mud, shrubs and trees as a result of the landslide. No casualties were reported as a result of the calamity.

Director General Luka Kimeli confirmed that a team has been deployed to clear the road section affected by the landslide.

"Restoration efforts are currently underway, and the Authority is working to reinstate normal traffic flow as soon as possible," the statement read in part.

A file photo of the landslide along the Iten-Kabarnet Highway.

Kimeli offered an alternative route to motorists pending the clearance of the affected road section.

"Motorists who have not yet commenced their journeys are advised to consider using Iten - Eldoret - Eldama Ravine - Kabarnet as an alternative route," the DG stated.

KeNHA urged motorists plying the route to exercise caution and strictly adhere to instructions issued by police officers and traffic marshals on site to ensure their safety.

Kimeli said the Highway Authority is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as needed. He further assured road users of their safety.

This is the second time within a week that the Iten-Karbarnet Highway has been affected by landslides.

On Wednesday, May 29, a landslide occurred and blocked the road at the same section near Kolol. The area has been prone to landslides due to its steep topography and sustained heavy rainfall.

The Kenya Meteorological Department warned of a high risk of landslides and flash floods in hilly areas during occasions caused by heavy rainfall in the country.

Kenya Met cautioned motorists to be more vigilant on the roads and report any incidents that may threaten the safety of road users.