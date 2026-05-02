May 02, 2026 at 10:47 AM

Editor's Review The majority of the casualties were reported in Kenya's Eastern Region.

At least 10 people have been confirmed dead in the aftermath of the ongoing heavy rainfall experienced across the country.

In an update by the National Police Service on Saturday, May 2, the Eastern region recorded the highest number of fatalities, with seven people losing their lives.

"So far, a total of 10 people have sadly lost their lives, with the highest number — 7 fatalities — reported in the Eastern region," the statement read in part.

NPS confirmed that apart from claiming lives, the heavy rainfall also caused damage to infrastructure across the country.

Road infrastructure was destroyed by floodwaters, resulting in traffic disruptions and the restriction of access to some parts of the country.

A file photo of the landslide along the Iten-Eldoret Highway.

"Two bridges — Mwena in Kwale, Coast Region, and Ngomeni in Kitui, Eastern Region — have been damaged, disrupting transport and access in some areas.

"A landslide has also been reported in Tambach Sub-County, Elgeyo Marakwet, posing further risks to residents and infrastructure," the statement continued.

The Police confirmed that emergency response teams are actively on the ground conducting rescue operations, assisting affected communities, and are working to restore access and critical services.

NPS called on all Kenyans, especially those in high-risk and affected areas, to remain vigilant and avoid flooded zones.

Furthermore, the police advised Kenyans to heed advisories from local authorities like the Kenya Meteorological Department, which continues to monitor and provide timely updates.

On Friday, May 1, several motorists were left stranded at the Syolimau-Mlolongo stretch of Mombasa Road after the area was submerged by flood waters.

Kenyans living in estates around Syokimau, Katani and Embakasi also reported flooding in their homes in the aftermath of the heavy rain.

The government had warned of a high risk of water-borne diseases during the heavy rainfall season due to contermination of water reservoirs and storage facilities across the country.