Editor's Review Tuju suggested that Linda Mwananchi may not succeed alone without teaming up with others.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Raphael Tuju has warned the United Opposition and Linda Mwananchi against going separate ways, stating that it would hand President William Ruto and easy run.

Speaking in online interview, Tuju noted that the two factions have the opportunity to rally the majority of Kenyans behind them.

According to him, the factions can succeed against Ruto if only they choose to merge and work together.

Anything far from that would render them irrelevant in the fullness of time. He suggested that neither of the factions could succeed without teaming up.

"The two rivers (Linda Mwananchi and United Opposition) have to unite. If they don't merge, they will be very stupid," he said.

Linda Mwananchi, spearheaded by Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, comprises politicians considered rebels in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Raphael Tuju at a Linda Mwananchi rally in Kisumu.

They have vowed to dissent from the ODM leadership, which has seemed to gravitate toward Ruto and even support his 2027 re-election bid.

The group has, however, insisted on not leaving ODM, striving to challenge their colleagues from within.

In a rally in Vihiga, Sifuna endorses Siaya governor James Orengo to be the leader of ODM, against Siaya senator Oburu Oginga.

At the same time, Tuju addressed reports that he was eyeing the Siaya gubernatorial seat.

He said his intent is to be out of the political scene and offer counsel and direction to the emerging young leaders.

Tuju said he would not want to remain in the political stage for long, having held powerful positions in the previous governments.

"I have been very privileged to serve in very high positions in this country. My politics have been that of mentoring younger people...We should not be on the stage for too long. Some of us who have had the opportunities can sit back and watch the young ones. I am ready to bow out and leave others to take over," he said.

He, however, expressed his readiness to go for the seat should the Siaya people see the need to have him at the helm of the county leadership.

"I have been in the village talking to people and they tell me I have some kicks left. I told them that I will consult, and if there is space for people like us to make some useful contribution to this country, we will make ourselves available," he said.