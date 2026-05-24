Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has urged farmers to take advantage of the ongoing rainfall in the country.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has urged farmers to take advantage of the ongoing rainfall in the country.

In an advisory on Saturday, May 23 night, the weatherman said rainfall is expected over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the South Rift Valley over the next ten days.

The Met Department noted that the rainfall will improve soil moisture, supporting crop growth, pasture regeneration, and land preparation activities.

“The expected rainfall during this dekad is likely to improve and maintain soil moisture in areas receiving precipitation, particularly in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the Coastal region.

“This will support crop growth, pasture regeneration, and land preparation activities,” read the statement in part.

File image of heavy rainfall.

The department also advised livestock farmers to conserve pasture and harvest rainwater where possible to support livestock during periods of reduced rainfall.

Further, the weatherman advised farmers to monitor weather updates regularly and follow guidance from agricultural extension officers.

“Farmers are advised to regularly monitor weather updates and follow guidance from agricultural extension officers to support timely decision-making and reduce weather-related risks,” KMD stated.

At the same time, the department said temperatures during the period are expected to vary across the country.

The weatherman mentioned that warm conditions are likely to be experienced over the Coastal, Northeastern and Northwestern regions, while cooler night-time temperatures are expected over the central region.

The advisory comes days after the Met Department predicted continued rainfall in several parts of the country during the week of May 19 to May 25.

In the weather outlook issued on Monday, May 18, the department said showers and thunderstorms are expected in regions including the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the South Rift Valley, the Coast, and parts of the Southeastern Lowlands and Northeastern Kenya.

The weatherman stated that the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley would experience sunny intervals in the mornings, although rains may occur in a few areas.

In Northwestern Kenya, the department said residents should expect sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy conditions at night. However, the department noted that morning rains could still occur in a few areas.