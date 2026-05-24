Editor's Review A man caught President Ruto unaware when he jumped on the podium, causing a commotion as the security scrambled to protect the president.

President William Ruto's security was once again breached after a man breached it to get his audience in Kilifi.

The Head of State was the chief guest in the thanksgiving service of the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy, Fikirini Jacobs, on Sunday, May 24.

While addressing the gathering, which had high-ranking government officials and politicians in attendance, the president encountered another incident of a security breach.

A man, holding a Bible, ran toward the podium, catching the president unaware.

Ruto paused his speech momentarily, giving the man a brief audience before the security team arrived.

They would not allow him to continue his plea to the president, dragging him away to the back of the main dais.

President William Ruto looks on as security pushes a young man who charged toward him on a podium in Kilifi.

Meanwhile, the president ordered the security not to rough him up, promising to address his issue once he is done with his speech.

"Leave him alone," the president could be heard.

"The young man has no problem, he has learnt from Fikirini Jacobs, that when a chance occurs, use it. He is also seeking his luck. Let him be, I will handle his case," Ruto added.

This would not be the first instance in which the president's security is breached.

In February this year, the National Police Service (NPS) opened an investigation into a security incident that occurred during Ruto’s visit to Wajir County for the NYOTA event on February 12.

The service confirmed that the situation was swiftly contained and did not endanger the President, dignitaries, or members of the public, with the Presidential Security Team ensuring the event continued without disruption.

NPS reported that the individual involved was immediately arrested, and Inspector General Douglas Kanja directed a team to conduct a three‑day inquiry to identify any procedural gaps and implement corrective measures.

The agency emphasised that preparations and security protocols were handled professionally, with close monitoring to guarantee safety and order throughout the event.