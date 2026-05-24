Editor's Review The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a statement following a security breach during President William Ruto’s visit to Kilifi County on Sunday.

The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a statement following a security breach during President William Ruto’s visit to Kilifi County on Sunday, May 24.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the police described the incident as a grave matter of national concern and announced immediate changes to the President’s security arrangements.

"The National Police Service wishes to address a serious security breach that occurred today, 24 May 2026, during a thanksgiving event in Ganze, Kilifi County, where His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, was addressing members of the public," the statement read.

Addressing the response by security agencies, Kanja said the breach was unacceptable despite the swift action taken at the scene.

"Although security agencies responded swiftly and decisively to contain the situation and restore order, any breach involving the security of the President is unacceptable and a matter of the gravest national concern," the statement added.

The Inspector General further announced the formation of a special investigations team to establish how the incident occurred.

"As the Inspector General of the National Police Service, I have immediately constituted a special investigations team to conduct a swift, thorough, and uncompromising inquiry into how this breach occurred," the statement continued.

File image of President William Ruto in Kilifi County

Kanja also confirmed that changes had been made to the officers responsible for the President’s protection detail.

"I have also ordered immediate changes to the security detail responsible for the President's protection in order to strengthen protocols and seal any existing vulnerabilities," the statement further read.

The police boss warned that any attempts to violate security procedures during public events involving national leaders would be dealt with firmly.

"The security of the Head of State is a matter of national security and will be treated with the utmost seriousness. We wish to make it clear that all persons attending public events, particularly those involving the President and other national leaders, must strictly adhere to established security procedures and protocols at all times. Any attempt to breach security will be met with the full force of the law," the statement concluded.

Ruto was the chief guest in the thanksgiving service of the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy, Fikirini Jacobs.

While addressing the gathering, which had high-ranking government officials and politicians in attendance, the president encountered another incident of a security breach.

A man, holding a Bible, ran toward the podium, catching the president unaware.

Ruto paused his speech momentarily, giving the man a brief audience before the security team arrived.

They would not allow him to continue his plea to the president, dragging him away to the back of the main dais.

Meanwhile, the president ordered the security not to rough him up, promising to address his issue once he is done with his speech.

"Leave him alone," the president could be heard.

"The young man has no problem, he has learnt from Fikirini Jacobs, that when a chance occurs, use it. He is also seeking his luck. Let him be, I will handle his case," Ruto added.