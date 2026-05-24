Editor's Review The ex-MP's son had left his house shortly after midnight in the company of a friend when they were allegedly confronted by two assailants riding on a motorcycle.

The family of former Matungu MP David Were is mourning the death of his 39-year-old son, Hannington Were, who was reportedly attacked and killed in Kisumu during the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to reports, Hannington had left his house shortly after midnight in the company of a friend when they were allegedly confronted by two assailants riding on a motorcycle.

Residents gathered at the scene on Sunday morning as details emerged about the violent incident.

A witness who was with the deceased during the incident recounted the terrifying encounter.

"They came on a motorcycle and we stopped them as if we wanted to board the motorcycle, but they were not stopping. They pulled out something like a metal object and hit him, so I ran away screaming," he said.

The witness added that they later returned to the scene with the help of another motorcycle rider after realizing Hannington had been left behind during the attack.

"I called a nearby motorcycle rider and we later found out they had struggled with him. We found him here by the roadside; I don’t know whether they stabbed him or what they did to him," he added.

File image of former Matungu MP David Were

Hannington was later rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

His father, Were, said the family received the devastating news after he arrived at the hospital.

"When I arrived at the hospital, I was told he had been taken there at around 2:30 a.m., and when he arrived they confirmed that he had died. They told me he had knife stab wounds on his back," he stated.

Elsewhere, this comes a week after former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati announced the death of his father, Mzee Patrick Wangamati, following a period of illness and hospitalisation.

In a statement on Monday, May 18, he said his father passed away in the early hours of the morning while receiving treatment in Bungoma.

Wangamati went on to describe his father as a respected leader who previously served as a Member of Parliament and elder in the community.

"It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of our beloved father, Mzee Patrick Wangamati, who rested this morning at 4:00am.

"Mzee Wangamati, a former Member of Parliament and a respected elder, passed away while receiving treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Bungoma," he said.

Wangamati revealed that his late father had been battling health complications in recent months, leading to several hospital visits in Bungoma and Nairobi.

"In the recent past, he had been in and out of hospital, including Nairobi Hospital and Bungoma West Hospital.

"As we come to terms with this great loss, we humbly ask for prayers, comfort and support through this difficult period," he added.