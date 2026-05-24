Editor's Review Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti has announced the death of his longtime household assistant, Ferdinada Jane Nguga Njue, describing her as a cherished member of the family who served in his home for three decades.

Former Embu Senator Lenny Kivuti has announced the death of his longtime household assistant, Ferdinada Jane Nguga Njue, describing her as a cherished member of the family who served in his home for three decades.

In a statement on Saturday, May 23, the former senator said the family was struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of a woman who had become part of their daily lives since 1996.

"My family is mourning the sudden passing of our beloved household assistant, Ferdinada Jane Nguga Njue, who has been an integral part of our family for the past thirty (30) years (1996 – 2026)," he said.

Kivuti said Jane’s role in the household went far beyond employment, noting that she offered love and unwavering support to everyone around her.

"Jane was not just an employee; she was a cherished member of our household, a source of love, warmth, and unwavering support," he added.

Kivuti added that over the years, she helped shape the atmosphere in the home, creating lasting memories for the family and visitors alike.

"Over the decades, Jane transformed our house into a home, filling it with laughter, kindness, and an abundance of care. Her dedication and hard work never went unnoticed, and her presence brought comfort and stability to our lives," he continued.

File image of Ferdinada Jane Nguga Njue

Kivuti further said Jane’s hospitality and kindness touched everyone who visited their home, leaving behind memories that the family would hold onto dearly.

"Everyone who visited our home felt her warmth and hospitality. We will forever be grateful for the countless memories shared, the lessons learned, and the love exchanged. Our hearts are heavy with grief, and we will miss Jane dearly," he further said.

Elsewhere, the family of former Matungu MP David Were is mourning the death of his 39-year-old son, Hannington Were, who was reportedly attacked and killed in Kisumu during the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to reports, Hannington had left his house shortly after midnight in the company of a friend when they were allegedly confronted by two assailants riding on a motorcycle.

Residents gathered at the scene on Sunday morning as details emerged about the violent incident.

A witness who was with the deceased during the incident recounted the terrifying encounter.

"They came on a motorcycle and we stopped them as if we wanted to board the motorcycle, but they were not stopping. They pulled out something like a metal object and hit him, so I ran away screaming," he said.

The witness added that they later returned to the scene with the help of another motorcycle rider after realizing Hannington had been left behind during the attack.

"I called a nearby motorcycle rider and we later found out they had struggled with him. We found him here by the roadside; I don’t know whether they stabbed him or what they did to him," he added.

Hannington was later rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

His father, Were, said the family received the devastating news after he arrived at the hospital.

"When I arrived at the hospital, I was told he had been taken there at around 2:30 a.m., and when he arrived they confirmed that he had died. They told me he had knife stab wounds on his back," he stated.