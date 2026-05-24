Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages affecting parts of Kisii, Nyeri, and Meru counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power outages affecting parts of Kisii, Nyeri, and Meru counties on Monday, May 25.

In a notice on Sunday, May 24, the company said the outages will run from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in the affected areas.

In Kisii County, the blackout will affect St. Peter’s Primary School, Iruma, Kisii Sewerage and adjacent customers in the St. Peter’s Primary, Iruma area.

In Nyeri County, areas set to experience interruptions include Gatei TBC, Kiangengi, Ragati Tea Factory, Kagochi Market, and Ragati Forest Station.

Kianjiru-Ini TBC, Kiangengi Market, Safaricom boosters, Airtel boosters and nearby customers within the Ragati Tea Factory, Kagochi area will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Meanwhile, in Meru County, the outage will affect Imenti Tea Factory, Marimba University, Nkando, Kiangurwe, Uruku Prison, Kithirune Girls, Kithirune Market, Mworoge, Nduruma, and Mbui Njeru.

Other affected areas are Kathera Girls, Kagwampungu, Kaguma Coffee Factory and surrounding customers in the Imenti Tea Factory, Marimba area.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after Kenya Power informed customers in Kenol Town of an upcoming change to its local office, issuing a notice to alert residents ahead of the planned move.

In a notice on Thursday, April 23, the company said the move is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 24, with the current office operating from Shuhan Building above County Supermarket in Kabati Town.

"The Kenya Power Kenol office is scheduled to re-locate from Shuhan Building (above County Supermarket) in Kabati town to Jotis Business Centre in Kenol town, near PCEA Church, on Friday 24th April 2026," the notice read.

The company also acknowledged that the transition may cause temporary inconvenience and appealed for patience from customers during the process.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and appreciate your patience. We appreciate your cooperation during this transition and look forward to serving you better from our new office," the notice added.