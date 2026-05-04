Editor's Review The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has proposed new guidelines aimed at streamlining the installation and maintenance of cable telecommunication infrastructure.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has proposed new guidelines aimed at streamlining the installation and maintenance of cable telecommunication infrastructure across the country.

In a notice on Monday, May 4, CA announced that it has developed draft Technical and Procedural Guidelines for Installation and Maintenance of Cable Telecommunication Infrastructure, 2026, and is now inviting feedback from stakeholders and the general public.

"The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is the regulatory agency for the ICT sector in Kenya with responsibilities in telecommunications, e-commerce, cyber security, broadcasting and postal/courier services," the notice stated.

CA noted that its mandate also includes managing critical national resources such as numbering and frequency spectrum, administering the Universal Service Fund (USF), and safeguarding the interests of ICT consumers.

"In execution of its mandate, the Authority develops responsive legal and regulatory frameworks aimed at fostering innovation, competition and enhancing the quality of services and experience derived from usage of ICT services and products," the notice read.

According to CA, the newly proposed guidelines are intended to standardize how telecommunication cables are installed and maintained, an area that has seen rapid expansion.

"To this end, the Authority has developed proposed draft Technical and Procedural Guidelines for Installation and Maintenance of Cable Telecommunication Infrastructure, 2026, intended to guide the installation of telecommunication cables," the notice further read.

File image of Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) CEO David Mugonyi

As such, stakeholders, including industry players, service providers, and members of the public, have been invited to review the draft and submit their views.

"Members of the public and stakeholders in the ICT sector are invited to submit their representations on the said guidelines via [email protected], by May 20th, 2026," the notice concluded.

The outcome of the consultation process is expected to shape the final framework.

Elsewhere, this comes months after the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) warned landlords and residential estate managers against blocking internet service providers (ISPs) from accessing their residential buildings.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, CAK said it had received complaints that landlords are signing exclusive contracts with specific ISPs to offer internet services in their residential estates.

"It has come to the Authority’s attention, through market surveillance and numerous consumer complaints, that property developers and estate managers are signing exclusive contracts with specific Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and restricting competing firms from offering alternative services," read the CAK notice in part.

CAK noted that exclusive agreements between landlords and specific ISPs deny Kenyan consumers the choice of services that meet their specific needs, contrary to the Constitution.

"This conduct by ISPs denies consumers the benefits of competition, which include fair pricing, enhanced service quality, and innovative solutions. Further, foreclosing competitor ISPs from accessing certain markets risks creating monopoly-like enterprises in the affected estates," CAK stated.

CAK warned landlords and ISPs that they risk being fined up to Ksh10 million, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

"Undertakings that infringe the Act risk being penalized up to 10% of their preceding year’s gross annual turnover in Kenya. For criminal prosecutions, they face fines of up to Ksh10 Million and imprisonment for a maximum of five years, or both," the authority stated.

Further, CAK directed landlords, real estate managers, and internet service providers involved in exclusive internet provision agreements to cease such arrangements and landlords to allow entry of competing ISPs into their developments.

Residents were urged to report any cases of non-compliance to the Authority.