May 04, 2026 at 11:36 AM

Editor's Review President William Ruto on Monday, May 4, presided over the swearing in of 49 new judges at State House, Nairobi.

President William Ruto on Monday, May 4, presided over the swearing in of 49 new judges at State House, Nairobi.

The new judges include 24 judges of the High Court, 13 judges of the Environment and Land Court, and 12 of the COMESA Court of Justice.

Speaking during the event, President Ruto congratulated the new judges as they officially assumed office.

“I extend my congratulations to each of the judges taking the oath today. Your appointment is both a great honour and a great responsibility and a solemn commitment before God, to serve people with integrity, diligence, and humility,” said Ruto.

The Head of State urged the newly appointed judges to take their mandate and oath of office seriously in the service of the public.

File image of President William Ruto during the swearing-in of new judges at State House.

“I want to plead with you that the job you applied for goes beyond an appointment letter, you have been sworn in to mandate, and therefore please take this appointment and swearing-in very seriously,” President Ruto added.

The swearing-in comes weeks after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) nominated 24 judges for appointment to the High Court and 13 others to the Environment and Land Court.

The new High Court Judges include: Robinson Ondieki Kebabe, Roseline Akinyi Oganyo, Paul Kipkosgei Rotich, Joyce Mkambe Gandani, Joseph Maloba Were, Dickson Odhiambo Onyango, Alex Kimanzi Ithuku, Martha Wanzila Mutuku, Benard Wafula Murunga, Francis Nyungu Kyambia, Letizia Muthoni Wachira Rwiga and Kennedy Lenkamai Kandet.

Others are: Richard Kipkemoi Koech, Emmanuel Omondi Bitta, David Wanjohi Mburu, Dominic Kipkemoi Rono, Winnie Narasha Molonko, Judith Chelangat Mutai, Joseph Kipkoech Biomdo, Anne Mary Auma Okutoyi, Abdi Mohamud Hassan, Nabil Mokaya Orina, Patricia Naeku Leparashao and Catherine Akaigwa Kassim.

On the other hand, the new Environment and Land Court judges are: John Walter Wanyonyi, Jecinta Atieno Orwa, Peter Muneeno Musyimi, Cyprian Mugambi Nguthari, Charity Chebii Oluoch, Gerhard Gitonga Muchege, Charles Nchore Ondieki, Robert Omondi Owino, Lillian Tsuma Lewa, Bellinda Akoth Akello, Ben Mark Ekhubi, Josphat Ngeria Kuyioni, and Elena Gathoni Nderitu.