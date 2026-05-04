Editor's Review The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concern over a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concern over a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean.

In a statement on Monday, May 4, the health agency said one person is currently receiving treatment in intensive care in South Africa.

Meanwhile, WHO noted that of the one confirmed case and five suspected cases, three people have died.

"WHO is aware of and supporting a public health event involving a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean. To date, one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, and there are five additional suspected cases. Of the six affected individuals, three have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa," the statement read.

WHO said medical teams are carrying out laboratory and epidemiological investigations to establish more details about the outbreak.

"Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing," the statement added.

WHO noted that hantavirus infections are commonly associated with environmental exposure, particularly contact with infected rodents or their waste.

Although uncommon, the agency said the virus can in rare cases spread between people and may cause serious respiratory complications.

"Hantavirus infections are typically linked to environmental exposure (exposure to infected rodents’ urine or faeces). While rare, hantavirus may spread between people, and can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response," the statement further read.

File image of a cruise ship at the Port of Mombasa

WHO said it is now working with member states and the ship’s operators to coordinate medical evacuations for two symptomatic passengers, while public health teams continue assessing the risk to those remaining on board.

"WHO is facilitating coordination between Member States and the Ship’s operators for medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, as well as full public health risk assessment and support to the remaining passengers on board. WHO is grateful for the rapid actions and coordination," the statement concluded.

WHO noted that it has informed its National Focal Points under the International Health Regulations and said a Disease Outbreak News update for the public will be issued.

This comes weeks after the County Government of Siaya issued a public health alert following a confirmed outbreak of anthrax in neighbouring Vihiga County.

In a statement on Friday, April 17, the county government confirmed that it has already rolled out emergency protocols to contain any potential spread.

"In response, the County has activated a coordinated One Health emergency response, including heightened surveillance, rapid response teams, livestock movement control, and targeted vaccination in high-risk areas," the statement read in part.

Authorities urged residents to adhere strictly to safety guidelines aimed at minimizing exposure and preventing infections.

Members of the public have been cautioned against consuming uninspected meat, handling animals that die suddenly, or engaging in unauthorized slaughter.

Residents are also advised to promptly report any sudden livestock deaths to veterinary officers or relevant local authorities.

Additionally, anyone experiencing symptoms such as skin sores, swelling, black lesions, fever, or any unusual illness after handling animals or consuming meat is encouraged to seek immediate medical attention.

Health officials emphasized the seriousness of the disease but reassured the public that it can be effectively managed if detected early.

"Anthrax is a serious but preventable and treatable disease when detected early. Health facilities and veterinary teams across the County are on high alert.

"We urge all residents, especially in border areas, to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with response teams," the statement added.