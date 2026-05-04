Editor's Review "Some people whose worldview is essentially a village view are now insulting Uhuru Kenyatta. Grow up!"

Jubilee Party presidential hopeful Fred Matiang'i hit out at the government and leaders in Kenya Kwanza over the attacks mounted upon Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, May 4, Matiang'i questioned why the government was rattled by just one phone call made by Uhuru to Jubilee supporters.

He stated that the Fourth President was within his Constitutional right to address Jubilee members in Narok, given his position as a party leader, and dared the government to go after him.

"The retired president made one phone call, and the government screams the whole weekend. The kind of pettiness and primitivity we have seen this weekend in addressing the retired president is shocking.

"Our party leader is going nowhere, and he will continue to express himself. In fact, you can go ahead and do what you please," Matiang'i reiterated.

A file photo of Jubilee presidential hopeful Fred Matiang'i.



The Jubilee Deputy Party Leader lashed out at the elected leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza administration for verbally insulting Uhuru.

He urged them to embrace dignified differencing and respect the former Head of State.

"In Kenya, some people whose worldview is essentially a village view are now insulting Uhuru Kenyatta. For those elected leaders who are speaking like they are speaking, please, grow up!" Matinag'i barked.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary termed the UDA party and the government as a sinking ship, making reference to the haemorrhage of leaders from the party over the weekend.

He argued that those in government should be worried about Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata's decision to leave the party in 2027.

"Who can tell you more about an institution than those who were inside and are now leaving it?" he posed.

Matiang'i invited all Kenyans to see the insults from the pro-government leaders as a huge red flag and a reason not to re-elect President William Ruto in 2027.

He further took a swipe at the President over his upcoming address to the Tanzanian parliament.

"I wish he were exporting good manners there, of respecting retired Presidents and constitutional. At least for once, I hope he will tell them the truth because he is not very famous for telling the truth," he chided.

The statement by the Jubilee Party leadership came after Uhuru was hurled with insults for calling out the government over attempts to censure him over his political stand.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi accused him of being jealous of Ruto, while others threatened to withdraw his retirement benefits.