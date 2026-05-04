Editor's Review The Linda Mwananchi team has criticized President William Ruto over his planned official visit to Tanzania, where he is expected to address the Tanzanian Parliament.

The Linda Mwananchi team has criticized President William Ruto over his planned official visit to Tanzania, where he is expected to address the Tanzanian Parliament.

In a statement on Monday, May 4, the group said the timing of the visit has raised concern, arguing that it comes amid continued scrutiny over Tanzania’s recent political developments and the treatment of opposition figures following the country’s elections.

"Whereas the two countries have enjoyed good neighbourly relations over the years, this visit coming hot on the heels of recent grave happenings in Tanzania, is not only a betrayal of the people of Tanzania but also a betrayal of the very fundamental principles of democracy and freedom that we Kenyans hold dear," the statement read.

Linda Mwananchi pointed to the conduct of Tanzania’s electoral process, saying opposition leaders and supporters were subjected to violence, arrests and intimidation instead of a free and credible contest.

"Tanzania was scheduled to hold elections in October of last year. What the people of Tanzania were treated to instead, was a farce. The main opponents of the incumbent President faced a violent crackdown, arrests, kidnappings and even death.

"The main Opposition Party CHADEMA, was banned from participating in the elections. Its leader, Tundu Lissu, was arrested on trumped up treason charges and subjected to a farcical trial which the state continues to stall in order to continue keeping him in jail," the statement added.

According to Linda Mwananchi, the African Union Election Observer Mission said the election did not comply with AU principles, normative frameworks and international standards.

Separately, United Nations human rights experts and Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern over reports of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and mass arbitrary detentions of protesters and opposition figures.

Regional observers from Southern African Development Community also reported very low voter turnout, ballot stuffing and an uneven political playing field after major opposition candidates were disqualified.

The team said a coalition of 17 Western observer missions, including the United Kingdom and France, also condemned reports of electoral violence and alleged concealment of bodies.

"These are just a few of the credible voices that spoke against the conduct of the Tanzanian elections and the violence meted on unarmed citizens post-election. We can confidently state that the threshold of democracy and fairness was not met, especially given that opposition representatives had been placed behind bars," the statement continued.

File image of the Tanzanian Parliament

As such, Linda Mwananchi said Ruto's planned address to the Tanzanian Parliament could be interpreted as legitimising a contested political process.

"By addressing the Tanzanian parliament, Ruto is attempting to place Kenya's stamp of legitimacy on a fraudulent regime and electoral process. In such a context, a high-profile presidential address risks being interpreted as an endorsement of contested processes and a troubling departure from Kenya's longstanding commitment to democratic values," the statement noted.

Linda Mwananchi also referred to the treatment of Kenyan activists in Tanzania, saying remarks made in the Tanzanian Parliament following those incidents remain a source of concern.

"We have also not forgotten that it was on the floor of the Tanzanian Parliament, where Kenyan activists who were brutalized in Tanzania were mocked repeatedly, with some of the vilest comments coming from people who should essentially be honourable. We must therefore question the intent and timing of this address," the statement further read.

The group further questioned why the engagement should take priority over domestic concerns facing Kenyans, including unemployment, the high cost of living and declining public confidence in governance.

"Kenyans deserve clarity on what tangible benefits this engagement brings to the nation, and why it should take precedence over addressing unemployment, the high cost of living, and the erosion of public trust in governance. Kenya's leadership must be anchored in accountability, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the will and welfare of both its people and citizens of the EAC regional bloc. The country's moral standing in the region must supersede Ruto's flawed or non-existent geopolitical strategies," the statement added.

In a message to Tanzanians directly, the movement said its criticism was aimed at the country’s ruling establishment rather than its citizens.

"We convey our warm compliments to the people of Tanzania, whose suffering at the hands of a brutal dictatorship is now well documented globally. As fellow East Africans, we share in the dreams of the creation of the East African Community, whose core founding principles were to foster economic, social, and political integration among East African nations, and to increase regional trade, harmonize policies, and improve living standards of citizens. We therefore make the distinction between the Tanzanian ruling class and the citizens, while issuing this statement," the statement read.

Linda Mwananchi concluded by distancing Kenyans from the planned address and said it does not reflect the position of the Kenyan public.

"It is against this backdrop that the Linda Mwananchi leadership condemns in the strongest terms possible, this planned address to the Tanzanian parliament, and dissociate the Kenyan people from it entirely. Long-suffering Tanzanian citizens expect nothing less from their Kenyan allies," the statement concluded.

Ruto is scheduled to address the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania on Tuesday, May 5.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, April 29, at the Parliament in Dodoma by Deputy Speaker Daniel Sillo, confirming that the address will commence at 11:00 a.m.

"Honourable MPs, I would like to inform you that on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, His Excellency William Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya, will address this House. The event will also be a State of the Nation address," he said.

Sillo described the address as a key diplomatic engagement aimed at reinforcing ties between the two neighbouring nations.

"This important and historic event, which will also be attended by top national leaders, aims to strengthen the fraternal cooperation between the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Kenya," he added.