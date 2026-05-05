Editor's Review "I want to leave you with a word from the Bible because I know you are God's anointed."

Tanzanian MPs treated President William Ruto to plaudits and songs of praise following his address to the Tanzanian Parliament on Tuesday, May 5.

Ikungi West MP Elibariki Kingu termed President Ruto as Tanzania's love and reckoned that Kenyans got it right by electing him in 2022.

He stated that the love shown to him by his Tanzanian counterpart, President Samia Suluhu, was endorsement enough that he was the right choice for Kenyans.

"The love that President Samia Suluhu has for Ruto has proven to me beyond a reasonable doubt that the people of Kenya did not make a mistake to vote for Ruto as their president and entrusting him to be a leader of their country," Kingu stated.

The MP went on to read a bible verse for President Ruto, which assured him of God's protection from his enemies and naysayers.

A file photo of President William Ruto addressing a Tanzanian delegation.



"I want to leave you with a word from the Bible because I know you are God's anointed and I know what you do for the Lord's work," he stated.

On her part, Same East lawmaker Anne Kilango described Ruto as a man with a good heart and love for the people of Tanzania.

Kilango lauded Ruto's call to push for the unity between Tanzanians and Kenyans, not just for social purposes, but also for development.

Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, who is the Chief Whip, acknowledged Ruto for echoing the sentiments of Tanzanian founding father, Julius Nyerere, who called for unity of the East African region.

Tanga MP Kassim Mbaraka expressed gratitude to Ruto for picking his constituency to host the major oil refinery that would serve the region.

“Tanga has lagged in development, but today you have said a refinery should be built in Tanga. Thank you so much,” he stated.

President Ruto called for unity between Kenya and Tanzania, and the loosening of non-tariff constraints that undermine business between the two countries.

The President became Kenya's second Head of State to address the Tanzanian Parliament after the late Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi. His address will be added to the Hansard for the day.



