Editor's Review Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has ordered an enforcement drive targeting facilities accused of polluting the environment.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has ordered an enforcement drive targeting facilities accused of polluting the environment.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 5, she said the enforcement exercise will be carried out by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), with inspections expected to focus on facilities operating without the required pollution-control systems.

Barasa said the government would not tolerate non-compliance, warning that businesses found violating environmental regulations risk immediate closure.

"I have directed NEMA to enforce the law firmly and without compromise. Any facility found in violation, especially those operating without proper effluent treatment systems, will face immediate sanctions, including closure. We have adopted a strict zero-tolerance approach," the statement read.

Barasa added that the crackdown would also target unlawful waste disposal practices that continue to pose environmental and public health risks.

"We are also stepping up action against illegal waste burning and ensuring compliance with waste segregation laws under the Sustainable Waste Management Act of 2022," the statement added.

File image of Deborah Barasa during the inspection of the Nairobi River system

Barasa said industries must take greater responsibility for the waste they produce, noting that the government is relying on the framework of Extended Producer Responsibility to strengthen accountability across the value chain.

"Further, through Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), industries must take full accountability for the waste they generate, while also supporting waste pickers who play a vital role in this value chain. Protecting riparian zones between 6 to 30 meters remains essential for flood control and natural water filtration," the statement further read.

This comes months after NEMA ordered the immediate closure of over 200 gold mining sites in the Kambi Karai and Lami Nyeusi regions along River Turkwel in Sigor, West Pokot County.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 9, 2025, the authority said the mining activities were causing significant harm to the environment and had been operating illegally without proper environmental oversight.

"The Authority has been receiving numerous complaints on the illegal mining points along River Turkwel, with more than 200 gold mining points. The sites are operating without Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) licenses, leaving deep holes and dirty waters along the river, making it unsuitable for domestic consumption," the statement read.

NEMA added that the shutdown would remain in effect until all sites meet the required legal and environmental standards.

"During the closure period, the Authority will be assessing the environmental compliance levels on the mining sites to ensure only the ones that meet EIA and Audit conditions, as well as decommissioning plans, will be licensed before resuming operations," the statement added.