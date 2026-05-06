Editor's Review "You are pretending to be in the Opposition because you have been planted by the NIS to divide us."

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday, May 6, alleged that the National Intelligence Service had planted a leader in the United Opposition to divide it.





Speaking in Murang'a County, Gachagua claimed that Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni was a mole.





He referred to his interview on Radio Generation, where Kioni questioned where Fred Matiang'i and Kalonzo Musyoka would go if Gachagua were allowed to run for president.





The former Deputy President accused Kioni of trying to plant seeds of division by hinting that the United Opposition would split.





"Be very careful in your parties because Ruto has planted spies to divide us. Yesterday, I saw one of the leaders within the United Opposition in an interview, where he questioned where Kalonzo and Matiangi would go if Rigathi runs for president.

A file photo of DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua with Jubilee Deputy Leader Jeremiah Kioni









"He is pretending to be with us, yet he is being used by Kasongo to create enmity between us. You are pretending to be in the Opposition because you have been planted by the NIS to divide us," he stated.





Gachagua claimed that, from his point of view and that of his supporters, he would be the best candidate to face President William Ruto on the ballot.





However, he disclosed that he would throw his weight behind the candidate who will be chosen as the flagbearer of the United Opposition.





"When I speak to Kenyans and my supporters, they say that I should be the sole presidential candidate to face Ruto. But I declare that if they choose Kalonzo, Matiang'i, Karua, or Wamalwa, I will support them," he stated.





In the interview, Kioni claimed that the United Opposition was uncertain and even lacked the formula to pick their desired candidate.





He stated that Kenyans hate uncertainty, which could cost the Opposition in 2027 if they do not make up their minds soon enough.





The former Deputy President defended Murang'a Governor Iungu Kang'ata over attacks mounted on him for declaring that he would not defend his seat under UDA.





He told leaders, including Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, to associate with him and other leaders who have decamped to DCP well.





Gachagua advised Wahome to focus on her work as CS, but keep in mind that he would be the next president.



