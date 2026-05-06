Editor's Review President William Ruto has formally appointed Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

President William Ruto has formally appointed Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The appointment was published under a Gazette Notice issued on Tuesday, May 5.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166 (1) (b) of the Constitution of Kenya, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Justice Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame to be Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya," the notice read.

This development comes a week after Chief Justice Martha Koome announced Warsame's nomination as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 29, she said the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had completed the recruitment process for the vacant position.

The vacancy arose following the death of Justice Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim, with Koome confirming that the vacancy was declared on January 13 before the commission advertised the position on January 28.

File image of President William Ruto

According to the CJ, six applications were received, with five candidates shortlisted for interviews held on April 28 and 29 at Milimani Law Courts.

Koome said the commission also consulted stakeholders from the legal profession, academia, civil society, faith-based organisations, the Judiciary, media, and government, while members of the public were invited to submit information on the candidates.

She said all stages of the process followed constitutional and legal requirements.

Koome praised Warsame’s credentials and suitability for the country’s top court.

"The Commission is fully satisfied that Hon. Justice Warsame demonstrated the qualities that the Constitution demands of a Judge of the Supreme Court - professional competence, unimpeachable integrity, fairness, sound judgment, a genuine and demonstrable commitment to the rule of law and public service.

"The nominee's depth of legal knowledge and breadth of life experience makes him well suited to contribute meaningfully to the development of Kenya's jurisprudence at the highest level," the statement further read.

Warsame holds a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of Nairobi and a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

Before his appointment to the Court of Appeal of Kenya in 2012, he served as a High Court Judge in the Commercial Division, Criminal Division and was also in charge of the Judicial Review Division of the High Court.

Warsame has also served as the Chairman of the Community Service and Probation Committee, releasing over 7,000 petty offenders from prisons all over the country.

Prior to his appointment to the High Court in 2003, he was a practicing Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

In 2013, Warsame was elected as Commissioner to the JSC by the Court of Appeal Judges Pursuant to Article 171 (2) (c) of the Constitution of Kenya.

He was also a member of both the Finance and Administration and Human Resource Committees of the JSC.