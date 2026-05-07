Editor's Review The National Assembly has released the venues and dates for public hearings on the 2026/27 Budget Estimates, inviting Kenyans to submit their views.

The National Assembly has released the venues and dates for public hearings on the 2026/27 Budget Estimates, inviting Kenyans to submit their views.

According to a notice issued by the Clerk of the National Assembly, the hearings will be conducted by the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

The notice states that the hearings are being held pursuant to Articles 118 and 221 of the Constitution, which require Parliament to facilitate public participation and seek representations from the public on revenue and expenditure estimates.

"Whereas, Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution requires Parliament to facilitate public participation and involvement in the legislative and other business of Parliament and its Committees; and Article 221(5) of the Constitution requires the Committee of the National Assembly, which considers estimates of revenue and expenditure, to seek representations from the public," the notice read.

The National Assembly invited members of the public and stakeholders to submit memoranda on the estimates before the deadline.

"Now therefore, Pursuant to the provisions of Article 118 (1)(b) and Article 221 (4) and (5) of the Constitution, the Clerk of the National Assembly invites members of the public and stakeholders to submit any representations that they may have on the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the Financial Year 2026/27 and the Medium Term to the Budget and Appropriations Committee," the notice added.

File image of John Mbadi

The hearings will be held in 16 counties between May 13 and May 15, 2026.

The selected venues include Kitui Multi-Purpose Hall in Kitui County, Garissa Library in Garissa Town, Orero Boys National School Hall in Homa Bay, Ol Joro Orok CDF Hall in Nyandarua, and the Utawala DCC Office in Nairobi.

Other venues announced by Parliament include Busia Agricultural Training Center in Busia County, Siaya IEBC Hall in Siaya, ICM Kopsiro in Bungoma, CDF Hall in Central Kerugoya Town in Kirinyaga County, and Bughuta Social Hall in Taita Taveta County.

The hearings will also be conducted at Tana River County Social Hall in Hola Town, Catholic Church Hall in Marsabit Town, St. Bakita Conference Centre in Bomet County, Kiserian Catholic Don Bosco in Kajiado County, Mtelo Hall in West Pokot County, and Kamundi Hall in Meru County.

Parliament directed that all written memoranda should include the submitter’s name and contact details and be delivered physically to the Office of the Clerk at Parliament Buildings or emailed to [email protected] by May 25, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

According to the notice, the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the 2026/27 Financial Year are available at the National Assembly Table Office and on Parliament’s official website.

Kenya’s 2026/27 budget proposes a Ksh4.8 trillion spending plan, with projected revenue of KSh 3.6 trillion and a fiscal deficit of Ksh1.1 trillion, equivalent to 5.3 percent of GDP.

Economic growth is projected at 5.0 percent. A major share of spending will go to recurrent expenditure such as salaries, goods and services, while development allocations will fund projects and infrastructure.

The education sector receives the largest allocation at Ksh668.3 billion, followed by national security at Ksh566.9 billion.

Roads are allocated Ksh230.3 billion, health Ksh170.7 billion, and housing and urban development Ksh135.8 billion.

County governments will receive Ksh420 billion as an equitable share, plus Ksh75.5 billion in additional allocations, loans and grants.

Parliament has been allocated Ksh48.7 billion, while the Judiciary will receive Ksh30.4 billion. Consolidated Fund Services take up Ksh1.5 trillion, mainly for debt interest payments and pensions.

The budget plans to raise revenue through tax reforms, improved compliance and technology-driven systems, while borrowing will continue under the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy.

Public debt remains at high risk, standing at 65.3 percent of GDP.

The government also warns that droughts, floods, global price shocks and geopolitical tensions could affect implementation and economic stability.