Editor's Review The Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) has announced a change to its eCitizen platform domain.

The Public Benefit Organizations Regulatory Authority (PBORA) has announced a change to its eCitizen platform domain.

In a notice on Thursday, May 7, the authority said the transition is part of the implementation of the new regulatory framework governing public benefit organizations.

"We wish to inform our stakeholders that our eCitizen platform domain has officially changed from ngoboard.ecitizen.go.ke to pbora.ecitizen.go.ke," the notice read.

The authority said the shift is intended to ensure continued access to online services under the updated institutional framework created by the PBO Regulations, 2026.

"All stakeholders are encouraged to use the new domain for all online services and engagements moving forward," the notice added.

File image of Laxmana Kiptoo

PBORA is a state agency that registers, regulates, and oversees public benefit organizations, including charities, NGOs, and related non-profit entities.

It was established under the Public Benefit Organizations Act, 2013 and succeeded the former NGOs Co-ordination Board.

PBORA also manages compliance, post-registration services, and sector oversight.

Notably, this comes days after the Ministry of Interior issued a warning to non-compliant non-governmental organisations, urging them to complete the transition to the new PBO framework before the May 13 deadline.

In a notice on Monday, May 4, the ministry said the transition is part of the implementation of the new Public Benefit Organizations regulations, which require affected entities to review the prescribed conditions and submit updated records for verification.

"All NGOs that have not yet transitioned to the new Public Benefit Organizations (PBO) Regulations framework are required to review the prescribed requirements and to submit the prescribed information and supporting documentation to facilitate re-registration and the issuance of the appropriate certificate," the notice read.

The ministry emphasised that the transition window is limited and that all affected organisations must complete the compliance process within the stated period.

"Kindly note that the transition period lapses on 13th May 2026, and all compliance requirements must be fulfilled within this timeframe with failure affecting the organization’s legal status in the country," the notice added.