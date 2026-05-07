Editor's Review Justice Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame has been sworn into office as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Justice Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame has been sworn into office as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

Justice Warsame took the oath of office on Thursday, May 7, during a ceremony held at State House, Nairobi.

During the swearing-in, Justice Warsame vowed to serve the nation with integrity and impartiality in his new mandate.

The new Supreme Court judge also vowed to protect the Kenyan constitution and uphold the dignity of the judiciary.

“I Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame, a judge of the Supreme Court do swear in the name of the almighty God to diligently serve the people and the republic of Kenya and to impartially do justice in accordance with this constitution as by law established and the laws and customs of the republic without any fear favor, bias, affection, ill will, prejudice or any political, religious or other influence in the exercise of the judicial functions interested to me.

“I will at all times and to the best of my knowledge, and ability, protect, administer, and defend this constitution with a view to uphold the dignity and the respect for the judiciary and the judicial system of Kenya and promoting fairness, independence, competence, and integrity within it, so help me God,” Justice Warsame swore.

Screengrab image of President William Ruto and Justice Mohamed Warsame.

President William Ruto congratulated Justice Warsame as he took up the new role, noting that he is the 14th Kenyan to be appointed to serve in the apex court.

“I congratulate you, Justice Mohamed Warsame, on becoming the 14th distinguished Kenyan to earn the singular honour and privilege of serving as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya since the court’s establishment nearly 15 years ago,” stated President Ruto.

The Head of State formally appointed Justice Warsame as a judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya in a gazette notice issued on Tuesday, May 5.

The appointment came after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) nominated Justice Warsame to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The vacancy arose following the death of Justice Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim, with Koome confirming that the vacancy was declared on January 13, before the commission advertised the position on January 28.

Warsame holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Nairobi and a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

Before his appointment to the Court of Appeal of Kenya in 2012, he served as a High Court Judge in the Commercial Division, Criminal Division, and was also in charge of the Judicial Review Division of the High Court.

Warsame has also served as the Chairman of the Community Service and Probation Committee, releasing over 7,000 petty offenders from prisons all over the country.